Taye Luke, Peyton Pratt lead Santa Ynez to 9-6 girls water polo win over Cabrillo

Cabrillo’s Rhodes scored for times to lead the Conqs. Kaiya Ogan and Jaime Anderson each scored once.

Anastasia De Morris and Sara Colgan split time in goal for the Conqs with De Morris blocking four shots in the first and third quarters and Colgan blocking six in the second and fourth.

“Any loss is tough,” said Cabrillo head coach Michael Lee. “We scored some goals at the end but it was too little, too late. We should have done that the whole game.”

Rhodes got the Conqs off to a fast start, scoring two goals in the game’s first 2:18.

The Pirates responded with Alderete’s goal midway through the quarter and Luke’s first goal with 42 seconds left.

“Getting those two goals back kept us in the game,” said Boyer. “The girls relaxed after that. We knew we could score on them.”

Rhodes then drew an exclusion on Luke but Pratt turned aside Rhodes’ shot during the power play.

With time winding down, Anderson got off a 2-meter shot but, again, Pratt was up to the task.

“Mary got those two early goals and scored four overall. They’re never going to stop her,” said Lee.