Taye Luke, Peyton Pratt lead Santa Ynez to 9-6 girls water polo win over Cabrillo

The third time’s the charm … but for whom?
The Santa Ynez Pirates and Cabrillo Conquistadores girls’ water polo teams met for the third time this season on Thursday afternoon at Santa Ynez High School.
The teams split their first two meetings so this was the rubber match — and the only one of the three games to count toward the Channel League standings.
Behind six goals from Taye Luke and a personal best 17 saves from Peyton Lishman, the Pirates swam away with a 9-6 victory to cap off the team’s Senior Day.
“I feel so good about this game,” said Pratt, a junior. “That was my best game ever. My previous best was 17 saves. We worked together as a team. It was really great and on Senior Day. I’m all pumped up.”
“Peyton was under a lot of pressure,” said Santa Ynez head coach Lisa Boyer. “We knew if we put two and three people on (Cabrillo leading scorer) Mary Rhodes, then someone else would be open. Peyton faced a lot of shots today but we’re all confident in her ability.”
Hannah Allen, Ally Alderete and Alexa Yacoub each added a goal in the Pirates’ victory.
“That was a satisfying victory,” said Boyer. “Cabrillo came out strong. They got two quick goals but my girls didn’t let it get to them. They toughened up and played an amazing game.”
Cabrillo’s Rhodes scored for times to lead the Conqs. Kaiya Ogan and Jaime Anderson each scored once.
Anastasia De Morris and Sara Colgan split time in goal for the Conqs with De Morris blocking four shots in the first and third quarters and Colgan blocking six in the second and fourth.
“Any loss is tough,” said Cabrillo head coach Michael Lee. “We scored some goals at the end but it was too little, too late. We should have done that the whole game.”
Rhodes got the Conqs off to a fast start, scoring two goals in the game’s first 2:18.
The Pirates responded with Alderete’s goal midway through the quarter and Luke’s first goal with 42 seconds left.
“Getting those two goals back kept us in the game,” said Boyer. “The girls relaxed after that. We knew we could score on them.”
Rhodes then drew an exclusion on Luke but Pratt turned aside Rhodes’ shot during the power play.
With time winding down, Anderson got off a 2-meter shot but, again, Pratt was up to the task.
“Mary got those two early goals and scored four overall. They’re never going to stop her,” said Lee.
But after giving up 10 goals to Rhodes in their first meeting, the Pirates double- and triple-teamed her in the next two games, both Santa Ynez wins.
The ball was flying all over the pool in the second quarter – Cabrillo took six shots and Santa Ynez four - but neither team could add to its score.
The third quarter was the key as Santa Ynez outscored Cabrillo 4-1.
It began as a repeat of the second quarter, a lot of action but no scores.
Then Pratt blocked Violet Canal’s shot and spotted Luke racing down the pool. The goal keeper lofted a perfect pass and Luke scored on the breakaway, at 3:17, to put the Pirates up 3-2. It was one of Pratt's three assists in the game.
Rhodes came right back, swimming down the middle of the pool, stopped and fired a shot from 10 meters out to tie the game back up at the 3:01 mark.
Then, in a span of 1:20, Luke rifled in a shot from 2-meters, Allen tossed in a smooth backhand skip shot and Yacoub scored from the right side to give Santa Ynez a 6-3 lead after three quarters.
“We knew we had to play well in the third quarter,” said Lee. “But we had a rough two-minute stretch at the end of the quarter and they were able to take advantage and take control of the game.”
Luke padded the lead with a 5 meter shot with 5:25 left in the game.
Rhodes responded 15 seconds later but Luke scored twice to stretch the Pirates’ lead to 9-4.
Still the Conqs wouldn’t quit.
Anderson and Ogan each scored for Cabrillo at 3:31 and 3:14, respectively, and, although Cabrillo got off five more shots, Pratt collared them all to seal the Santa Ynez victory.
“Our girls played a fantastic fourth quarter,” said Lee. “We just ran out of time.”
The Channel League now season heads into its final week.
Santa Ynez (2-2 Channel) wraps up Tuesday with a home game against San Marcos.
Cabrillo (1-2) is home at the Lompoc Aquatic Center for two games next week — Tuesday against Santa Barbara and Thursday against Dos Pueblos.
“That was a good win,” said Boyer. “We’ll see them against at the league playoffs (Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 4-5),” said Boyer. “They’ll probably be our first round opponent.”
“My girls can play with anybody,” said Lee. “We’ll see them again at the League playoffs. We’ll be ready for them.”
Boys Soccer
Santa Ynez 2, Dos Pueblos 1
Nico Rocha did all the damage as Santa Ynez beat Dos Pueblos in a Channel League boys soccer match Thursday at SYHS.
Rocha scored on a free kick from 30 yards out in the 10th minute of the game.
Dos Pueblos tied it up in the second half on a goal in the 50th minute but, in the 80th minute, Rocha scored on another free kick, this time from 25 yards away.
In goal, Edgar Guerrero made five saves for Santa Ynez.
"Edgar came up big today. He kept us in the game," said Santa Ynez head coach Rick Joyner.
The game got testy toward the end when two players were ejected for getting into an altercation during extra time.
"Our guy got a double yellow and their guy got a straight red card so both teams had to play a man down in extra time. That was about 10 minutes," said Joyner.
Santa Ynez (11-4-1, 5-1-1 Channel) is in second place by one point. The Pirates travel to league-leader Santa Barbara, on the San Marcos field, on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
Dos Pueblos 2, Santa Ynez 1
Amelia Villa scored the only goal for Santa Ynez in a Channel League girls soccer match at Dos Pueblos on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Santa Ynez 53, Dos Pueblos 36
The Pirates picked up a Channel League victory at Dos Pueblos on Thursday night.
Molli Kadlec led the Pirates with 14 points. Hally Maniscalco added 10.
Boys Wrestling
Santa Ynez 63, Lompoc 18
Santa Ynez closed out the regular season with a victory over Lompoc.
All matches except the one with Leandro Contreras, 120 pounds, ended with pins.
The Contreras match went to triple overtime before he picked up the win.
Girls Soccer
Arroyo Grande 3, St. Joseph 2
St. Joseph dropped a Mountain League decision at Arroyo Grande.
Arroyo Grande jumped on top 2-0 with two early goals.
St. Joseph's Bella Cosma converted a Kaihla Lopez pass into as goal in the 30th minute to cut the A.G. lead to one.
But Arroyo Grande scoed again before halftime to take a 3-1 lead into the break.
St. Joseph's Alyssa Eakers scored the only second half goal, with Trinity Fuller getting the assist.
Genesis Rodriguez had five saves in goal for St. Joseph.
"Genesis played an amazing game," said St. Joseph head coach Al Garcia. "The entire defense played well. I think we're the type of team that could explode in the playoffs."
St. Joseph (5-12-4, 0-7 Mountain) is home for two games next week, Tuesday against Righetti and Paso Robles on Senior Night next Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Valley Christian Academy 58, SLO Classical Academy 29
Lindsay Mikkelson scored 26 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had seven steals to lead VCA past Coast Valley League newcomer San Luis Obispo Classical Academy.
Grace Cose added 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Jenna Mason had two points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots, six steals and six assists.
Every VCA player scored including Alayna Kerley (6), Hannah McCoy (4), Miley DeBernardi (4), Cassidy Heller (4) and Katie Eiler (2).
VCA (9-6, 5-2 CVL) is at Cuyama Valley on Tuesday.