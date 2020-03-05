State basketball playoffs: Righetti edges gutsy Mt. Miguel, advances to regional semis

With time winding down in overtime and Righetti up by three, Spring Valley Mount Miguel point guard Jennifer Moreno (32 points on the night) finally missed, on a potential game-tying 3.
Righetti forward Malia Cabigon (25 points on the evening) was there to snare the rebound.
She got the ball off to Alex Paquet who was fouled, Paquet made both ends of the one-and-one, and No. 1 Righetti had a historic 68-63 win in overtime over the No. 8 Matadors in the Southern California regional quarterfinals of the CIF State Division 3 Girls Basketball tournament at Righetti Thursday night.
"We made history," said Cabigon. "I'm overwhelmed. I don't even know what to say right now."
Santa Maria's season was ended for good Thursday night. The Saints hosted La Habra for a CIF State SoCal Regional Division 2 semifinal in boys soccer and the Highlanders out-muscled the Saints and used their quick-strike offense to ease past Santa Maria 3-0. La Habra advances to the Division 2 championship game as the Saints are knocked out of the regional playoffs.
Righetti will play No. 4 Menifee Paloma Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday night at Righetti in the regional semifinals. Paloma Valley beat No. 5 Mission Prep, Righetti's Mountain League rival, 55-32 in another regional quarterfinal. The Warriors had a first-round bye.
The state tournament win was the first at home for the Warriors (24-4) under fifth-year coach Desiree Hitch. Righetti's other state tournament win came at Thousand Oaks in the first round of the regional, in 2017 when the Warriors were in the CIF Southern Section. This year marks the Warriors' second in the Central Section.
Mount Miguel, the San Diego Section Division 1 runner-up, finished 22-9. Arroyo Grande beat Righetti 65-57 in overtime at Righetti in the Central Section semifinals. That was the Warriors' last game before Thursday night.
After what happened in the Central Section semis, "We figured we were due to win one of these," said Righetti point guard Natalie Garcia. "We've been (in close games) so many times."
Mount Miguel brought seven players on the long trip north. The Matadors never subbed.
"We knew they were coming here with seven, on a long bus ride, and would only play five," said Cabigon. "Our strategy was to be aggressive on the rebounds and tire them out."
After leaving the court only during timeouts, quarter breaks and halftime, the Matadors starters seemed to have plenty in the tank. The Warriors, however, did look stronger the crucial last minute of overtime.
Cabigon tied the game on a follow shot with 1:55 left in overtime. She put the Warriors ahead for good, 66-63, with an old-fashioned three-point play, making the free throw after muscling in a follow shot inside while getting fouled with 53.9 seconds left.
St. Joseph erased an 18-point first-half deficit, eventually took a 53-49 at the start of the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell to Woodland Hills El Camino Real 71-68 in the second round of the CIF SoCal Regional Division 3 playoffs.
After devastating the Warriors all night, Moreno missed her last four shots, though one was a meaningless heave as time was running out.
The Warriors turned the ball over at some crucial times. but they also made some big plays. Garcia and Abigail Salazar both made impossible-looking shots late in regulation, Salazar from near the basket and Garcia from the right side, from about seven feet out.
Zanna Hurst (17 points on the evening) put the Matadors ahead 59-57 when she made two free throws left with 51.8 seconds left in regulation.
With the Warriors seemingly about to lose another tough one, Paityn Persson saved them, scoring on a contested shot inside with 24.3 seconds left in regulation.
Hurst barely missed a potential game-winning shot inside in the final seconds of regulation.
The Warriors found success late with one particular play. The six-foot Cabigon would take a pass in the high post, dish the ball off then roll toward the basket, capitalizing on mismatches against the Matadors' shorter inside players.
"That's our game," she said. "It's what we do. We've been doing it all year."
There really was no such thing as a run in this one. Neither side led by more than five points, and the Matadors and Warriors matched baskets much of the evening.
The 5-10 Persson helped Righetti stay in it, taking good lob passes from her guards, Mishila Garcia in particular, and scoring six of Righetti's first eight points. Persson finished with 16.
"We thought we'd be able to (connect on the lob passes) because (the Matadors) are so much smaller," the 5-10 Persson said.
Righetti overcame a courageous Mount Miguel squad, prevailing despite never really solving Moreno.
The Warriors tried a box-and-one early, with Natalie Garcia shadowing Moreno.That didn't work. Moreno simply passed off to teammates for scores, and sometimes even beat the box-and-one-and scored herself.
Then the Warriors tried a more conventional defense against her, giving her a bit of room then contesting her shot. That didn't work a lot either. Jacauee Brown consistently set good screens for Moreno, who pretty consistently hit her shots, save for down the stretch.
"She's just a great player," Natalie Garcia said.
Boys tennis
Orcutt Academy 9, Nipomo 0
The Spartans (8-3, 5-0) blanked the Titans and stayed unbeaten in Mountain League play.
Aidan Crowley, at No. 1, Troy Fulton, at No. 2, and William Jin, at No. 4, all won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0.
Jin teamed with Nathan Calhoun for an 8-4 win at No.1 doubles.
Pioneer Valley 9, Morro Bay 0
The Panthers swept to an Ocean League road win at Morro Bay.
All of Pioneer Valley's wins came in straight sets, and the Panthers dropped just 20 singles games. After winning in singles, Angel Mendoza and Gerson Ramos teamed up for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
Eugene Peregrin won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles then teamed with Drake Tijerina for a win at No. 2 doubles.
Ramos, at No. 5, and Sebastian Tello, at No. 6, won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0. Cristian Perez lost two games at No. 4 singles, Mario Bermudez lost two at No. 2 and Mendoza won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1.
Daniel Alvarez and Juan Rodriguez won 8-3 for the Panthers at No. 3 doubles.
Baseball (Wednesday)
St. Joseph 2, Simi Valley Grace Brethren 1
Starter Hunter Barnhart and reliever Aden Anderson combined for a two-hitter, and the CIF Central Section-based Knights (3-2) edged the Lancers in a cross-section game at Grace Brethren.
Barnhart pitched the first four innings, struck out seven and gave up two hits. Anderson did not allow any hits during his three innings of work, though the Lancers scored their run then.