St. Joseph freshman Kaihla Lopez lofted a high, left-to-right ball in the 21st minute Tuesday night that nestled into the right side of the net for the first score of the game.
Lopez acknowledged afterward with a chuckle, "I meant that to be a cross."
Jazmin Zarate scored for Nipomo on a corner kick from the left side in the second half. Lopez, in the first half, and teammate Braidyn Cossa, in the second, scored more conventional goals, and the Knights beat the Titans 3-1 in a non-league game at Nipomo.
The Knights are 5-3-0. The Titans are 0-6-0. During the game, Nipomo players wore patches on their jerseys in honor of the late Mark Rubio, a former Nipomo girls soccer coach who died last April.
In the 31st minute of the first half, Lopez powered a high shot from just outside the penalty box over Nipomo goalkeeper Beyonce Diaz's out-stretched hands and into the center of the net.
Zarate lofted a high corner kick that landed in the right side of the net in the fourth minute after the break. In the 19th minute of the second half, with Diaz at the top of the goal box, Cossa beat two Nipomo defenders behind the goalkeeper and scored.
During most the first half, it appeared as though the Knights would finish with more than a two-goal margin. They kept the ball on Nipomo's end most of the time.
For the game, "We must have gotten off more than 20 shots," said St. Joseph coach Al Garcia.
"Even in two games we lost, to (Fresno) San Joaquin Memorial and (Bakersfield) Frontier, we out-shot them. We just couldn't get enough shots to go in
"In the Frontier game, we were just tired. That was our fourth game in five days. That's just too much."
The halftime score could have been more lopsided than it was Tuesday. An open Corby Burress, just about right at the left post, couldn't quite corral a pass from the far right side of the field well enough to score.
Diaz reached high to snare a St. Joseph shot. Meanwhile, Nipomo defender Julissa Diaz kept the Knights from doing more damage.
Nipomo did have one big scoring chance in the first half. St. Joseph goalkeeper Analea Pule ruisned that by making a diving save.
Things changed in the second half. Nipomo controlled the tempo early, and a good right-to-left shot by the Titans' Emily Gracillano just missed.
Zarate scored on her corner kick, and the Titans kept pushing the pace.
"(The Titans) did a better job on offense in the second half than they did in the first," Garcia acknowledged.
Nipomo didn't really come close to scoring again after the Zarate goal, though. Diaz kept the Titans in contention by making a sliding kick save in the second half.
"I thought we did pretty good," said Lopez. "The grass threw us off some, though."
The Knights play their home games on turf.
Both teams will host Righetti, St. Joseph at 6 p.m. Friday night and Nipomo at that time the following Tuesday, in their next games. St. Joseph's game against Righetti will be both teams' inaugural Mountain League one.
St. Joseph, Nipomo and Righetti all moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year. Nipomo is in the Central Section's Ocean League.'
Santa Maria 10, Coast Union 0
Isabella Medina, with three goals, notched a hat trick and she also had an assist, as the Saints (2-2-1) rolled to a non-league win over the Broncos (0-6-1) in a non-league game at Cambria-based Coast Union.
Girls basketball
Orcutt Academy 65, Templeton 45
The Spartans (7-1, 1-0) beat the Eagles (1-5, 0-1) at Templeton in both teams' inaugural Ocean League game after moving from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year.
The win was the first for an Orcutt Academy girls basketball team over Templeton. The teams were Los Padres League rivals when they were in the Southern Section.
Four Spartans scored in double figures. Mariah Lopez put in 13 points, Daenaejah Malicden and Erynn Padhal scored 12 apiece, and Vanessa Salazar added 11, with nine points coming via three 3-pointers.
Lopez had six rebounds and three blocks. Padhal pulled down seven rebounds, and Lopez and Malicden had three and two blocked shots respectively.