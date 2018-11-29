St. Joseph's girls basketball team went on an 8-0 run to close out the first quarter Thursday night, and the Knights were knotted at 14-all with Santa Barbara when the quarter ended.
The Knights' points total stayed at 14 until Corey Fowler made a contested layup at the 7:01 mark of the fourth quarter.
St. Joseph, looking utterly lost on offense against the Dons' man-to-man defense, went scoreless in the second and third quarters. The Dons did enough scoring during that drought to pull away for a 51-19 win in the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School's Paisola Pavilion.
"We ran out of gas," said St. Joseph coach Ed Torres.
"We had too many turnovers against their pressure, and it resulted for a lot of baskets for them in transition."
Still, "Other than the turnovers, I was pleased with the way we played in the first half against a good team."
The Dons led 26-14 at halftime after out-scoring the Knights 12-0 in the second quarter.
Santa Barbara is 3-2. St. Joseph is 1-1.
Guards Athena Saragoza and Caia Trimble helped spark the Dons' defensive pressure that flustered the Knights' offense much of the way.
They also led the scoring, with many of their baskets coming on layups after steals they made themselves. Trimble scored a game high 14 points. Saragoza scored 12.
Maddie Miller and Zayda Atheide scored six points each for St. Joseph.
Saragoza scored on the first shot of the game, and the Dons broke out to a 14-6 lead. They were scoreless the last 3:24 of the first quarter.
Miller started the Knights' 8-0 run with the first of her two 3-point baskets during the last 2:54 of the first quarter. Altheide tied the score when she took a pass in the lane and scored with 6.5 seconds left in the first quarter.
Santa Barbara's Maddie Miller put the Dons ahead for good at 16-14 when she scored with 6:52 left in the second quarter. The St. Joseph drought had started by then, and the Dons' defense was just too much for the Knights.
The Dons won easily despite missing all of their eight free throws.
The Knights went one-for-four at the foul line themselves. St. Joseph's Faletui Auau had the only made free throw.
St. Joseph will play a non-league game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at crosstown rival Pioneer Valley.
Boys soccer
Pioneer Valley 2, St. Joseph 2
Harley Aranda, with an assist from Josue Chavez, scored the first Pioneer Valley goal and Jose Fuentes, on a penalty kick, scored the second as the Panthers (1-0-1) salvaged a tie with the Knights in a non-league rivalry game at Pioneer Valley.
Girls soccer
San Luis Obispo 9, Nipomo 1
Jazmin Zarate scored the goal for the Titans (0-3-0) who lost a windy, rainy non-league game to San Luis Obispo.
Beyonce Diaz made six saves for the Titans in their 2-0 loss to Santa Ynez Tuesday.