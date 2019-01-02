The inaugural CIF Central Section Mountain League boys and girls basketball campaigns will get underway this week.
The Arroyo Grande boys and girls teams' respective matchups against Santa Maria Valley teams will be among the biggest local sports headliners. Mountain League members moved from the Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year.
Particularly big games this week figure to be the Arroyo Grande boys against St. Joseph (7 p.m. tipoff Thursday, St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym) and the Arroyo Grande girls against Righetti (6:45 p.m. tipoff Friday, Arroyo Grande's James Gymnasium).
All four teams characteristically finish in the top echelon of their respective league standings, and Righetti's girls have a 29-game league winning streak. The Warriors finished 14-0 in each of their last two PAC 8 League campaigns, which were also their last two in the Southern Section before they moved.
The Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph boys tied for third place in a competitive PAC 8 in 2018, their last in the Southern Section. Arroyo Grande's Eagles finished second behind the Righetti girls.
Arroyo Grande's boys are 12-3. St. Joseph's boys are 13-3.
The Eagles won their own Taro Kobara Memorial Tournament earlier this month. Arroyo Grande has scored no less than 57 points in any of its games this season.
Arroyo Grande has six players back from its 2017-18 team. Robert Hutchens, Gage Gomez and Bryan Smith, all returners from that squad, have been the Eagles' most consistent scorers recently.
All three of them are well over six feet, providing potential matchup problems for opponents. Smith is 6-foot-5, Hutchens is 6-4 and Gomez is 6-3,
Point guard Angel Ortiz (15.8 points a game), Kainoa Keuma (15.3) and Steven Vasquez (11.3) all average in double figures for the St. Joseph boys. The game will be the third contest for 6-foot-4 St. Joseph sophomore Janielle Rivera, who sat out the early portion of the season after transferring from Puerto Rico. Rivera has averaged five points and seven rebounds in two games since a CIF-mandated sit-out period ended.
St. Joseph averages a healthy 73 points-plus a game, and the Knights have scored at least 69 in every win. The St. Joseph offense floundered in all three of the Knights' losses. The Knights didn't get out of the 40's in any of them.
The Arroyo Grande girls are 11-5. Righetti is 7-4. The Warriors average around 59 points a game, and the Eagles average around 50.
Both defenses have usually been solid, though the Eagles' defense allowed at least 60 points in four of Arroyo Grande's five losses, and the Warriors have been susceptible to runs by opposing offenses.
The Eagles have three players who are averaging in double figures. Jayci Bayne leads the Arroyo Grande scoring at 12.8 points a game. Kathleen Hutchens and Kaiya Ellison average 10.9 and 10.4 respectively.
Alijah Paquet (12.7 points a game) is the only Warrior who averages in double figures. Mercedes Arredondo averages 9.2 points a game, and Alex Paquet, Alijah's sister, averages 8.4.
If either team is to win the inaugural Mountain League girls basketball championship. they figure to have to go through San Luis Obispo to do it.
The Tigers are 17-1. They will host St. Joseph at 6:45 p.m. Friday in another Mountain League opener.
There is a big slate of area boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls basketball on tap for Friday and San Luis Obispo's unbeaten boys soccer team (10-0-1) will play a 6 p.m. Friday game at Pioneer Valley in a Mountain League opener.