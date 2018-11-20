The battle between two CIF state playoff qualifiers from a year ago went St. Bonaventure’s way at Bryan Ayer Court.
The Seraphs slowed down Lompoc’s up-tempo, transition offense by using their own fast-paced offense and relentless defense in the 69-35 rout on Tuesday night.
St. Bonaventure (3-0 overall) forced multiple steals inside the key and turned them into fast-break opportunities – with Kai Rojas, Mikey Hinkle and Nick Imig leading the charge.
The Seraphs, who are the defending Tri-Valley League champions, led by as many as 41 points before sealing the 34-point romp. Braves head coach Paul Terrones gave his praise of the Seraphs’ style of play.
“Shoot, they play hard. They share the ball well. They play fast and are aggressive on defense – all the things we want to be,” Terrones said after the game.
Both teams went on deep runs in their respective CIF Southern Section division one year ago: Lompoc advancing to the Division 4A semifinals while the Seraphs appeared in the D4AA title game before losing.
Both then endured first-round exits in the CIF State Division IV playoffs; Lompoc falling to Los Angeles View Park (84-46) and the Seraphs falling to Los Angeles King/Drew (60-50).
Benecio Cayabyab scored the first points of the evening on a 3-pointer. But it was all Seraphs from there, as St. Bonaventure used a trap defense and high-tempo offense to wear down Lompoc.
St. Bonaventure closed the first quarter on a 12-2 run to take the early 12-5 lead. Cayabyab energized the Braves’ sidelines with a rare left-handed bank from 3-point land while the shot clock went off.
Andrew Villa of LHS (1-1) managed to cut the lead to 14-11 after nailing his 3-pointer. But the Seraphs relentlessly attacked the basket and turned a three-point lead into a 24-7 run to end the second quarter.
The Seraph lead then inflated to 67-26 late in the fourth as they continued their approach throughout the night.
The Braves previously dismantled former Los Padres League rival Orcutt Academy 71-28 to open the season on Monday night. But now, Terrones believes that a game like this contest against the Seraphs has served as an early test for the challenges that will likely lie ahead for LHS in the Channel League.
“We’re going to see teams just like that: Ones that are just as fast, just as physical and it shows what level we need to get to,” Terrones said.
Rojas ended the evening with a game-high 22 points. Hinkle chipped in 12 points. Imig scored eight while Gavin Beerup – who rotated at quarterback with Rojas during the Seraphs’ football season – scored six points for St. Bonnie.
Lompoc was led by Villa’s eight points. Cayabyab and Walker Grossi both scored seven points apiece. Ryan Morgan and Collin Oestereich both had six points apiece. No Brave player reached double figures in scoring.
Lompoc returns to its home gym next Monday, Nov. 26, against Pioneer Valley at 6:30 p.m.
Santa Maria 64, Coast Union 29
The Saints opened their season with a 35-point trouncing on Tuesday night.
Senior guard Thomas Segel led the charge with 18 points. John Garcilazo added 12 points. Genaro Morales and Rolando Pina added 11 points apiece. Both also collected a combined 19 rebounds (10 by Morales).
"It was a good team effort with four guys in double figures while knocking down 10 3-pointers as a team," head coach Dave Yamate said.