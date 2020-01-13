Sportswire: Elks hosts Hoop Shoot winners

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 hosted the 1st- through 3rd-place winners and their family and friends to a awards banquet for the annual Elks Hoop Shoot last month.

Each winner and two guests were invited to a dinner, awarded with a trophy and a basketball.

Every year, Santa Maria Elks No. 1538, in collaboration with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, hosts its annual Hoop Shoot at the Edwards Community Center gymnasium. The event is open to the public at no charge and is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the USA.

Over three million youngsters throughout the country enter the competition for boys and girls yearly, in various age categories. Boys and girls from each age group with the best score advance to the district event held at Santa Maria High School on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, and possibly the State, Regional, and Nationals. The Nationals will be held in Chicago, Illinois.

Super Sunday golf at Rancho Maria

Rancho Maria Golf Club is hosting a two-person scramble Super Bowl Tournament on Super Sunday, Feb. 2.

The entry fee is $95 ($65 for monthlies) includes green fees, cart, range balls and the prize fund.