Splash: Some area teams have made the 3-point shot a focal point of their offense. Others are intent on defending it.

The St. Mary's NCAA Division 1 men's basketball team averages nearly 10 made 3's a game, and the Gaels sink just over 47 percent of the 3's they try. Beyond that, only 16 Division 1 men's squads make at least 40 percent of their 3-point attempts, and no NBA team does.

Still, the trey's popularity has spread. Many of the high school teams in the area shoot it with regularity, and both Hancock College squads, the men's and the women's, do.

First-year Santa Maria girls coach Erik Ramos, who played for Yamate when he went to school there, picked up a cue from his old coach and made the Santa Maria girls team's offense one that relies a lot on 3's.

Yamate said he became even more enthralled with the 3 during the two-year Loyola Marymount run that coincided with the tragic death of LMU star Hank Gathers, who was only the second player in NCAA Division 1 history to lead the nation in scoring and rebounding in the same season. Gathers collapsed during a game in 1990 and died that evening.

"Jeff Fryer played for that team, and he was an Orange County star. He played for Corona Del Mar High School," said Yamate. "That offense Paul Westhead instituted at Loyola Maryount was a lot of fun to watch." Westhead wanted his teams to shoot within 10 seconds on a possession.