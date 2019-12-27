You are the owner of this article.
Splash: Some area teams have made the 3-point shot a focal point of their offense. Others are intent on defending it.
Veteran Santa Maria High School boys basketball coach Dave Yamate and the 3-point shot have a long history together.

"I was a shooting guard for Marina High School in Huntington Beach," he said by phone recently. "My junior year in 1987 our league, the Sunset League, was the only league in California that had the 3-point shot."

The sort of pilot program went over so well, "The next year, every (high school) league in California had it," Yamate said.

Yamate's 3-point shooting days continued after high school. "I played for Eastern Oregon University in college," he said.

He is now in his sixth season as the Santa Maria boys basketball coach. Before that, he coached for seven years at Morro Bay.

"All of my teams, at Morro Bay and Santa Maria, have emphasized the 3-point shot," Yamate said. His teams have characteristically been prolific 3-point scorers.

"We take pride in that," Santa Maria's veteran coach said. "Our players spend a lot of hours working on the 3-point shot. Shooting (well) from 25 feet is an acquired skill. It doesn't just happen overnight."

Earlier this season the Santa Maria girls team sank 17 3-pointers in a game. The Nipomo boys made 18 3-pointers against Pioneer Valley, which made nine, in a game last week.

Long-distance shooting being an acquired skill is something Righetti junior Malia Cabigon can attest to.

During most of her first two seasons for the Warriors, the 5-foot-11 Cabigon worked almost strictly inside. That gradually began to change as her sophomore season went along.

"The second St. Joseph game (late in her sophomore season), I started getting more confident with my (outside shot)," Cabigon said during a recent Righetti practice.

"Coach (Desiree Hitch) started moving me farther out. I worked on my 3-point shot during the summer,"

Once she began shooting it, Cabigon quickly became one of the most proficient 3-point shooters for a Righetti team that shoots the 3 with regularity.

In Cabigon's case, "Big girls tend to sag off her when they're defending her, and they give her that (three-point) shot," said Hitch.

"I never want to discourage my girls from taking the 3-point shot if it's there."

His team doesn't take the 3-point shot much, Orcutt Academy girls coach Tom Robb said. That doesn't mean the 3 isn't a big part of Robb's coaching life.

"We don't shoot the 3 much. We're mainly a defensive team," he said.

"Still, it's our job here as coaches to recognize the 3-point shooters on the other team and adjust to defend against it."

The St. Mary's NCAA Division 1 men's basketball team averages nearly 10 made 3's a game, and the Gaels sink just over 47 percent of the 3's they try. Beyond that, only 16 Division 1 men's squads make at least 40 percent of their 3-point attempts, and no NBA team does.

Still, the trey's popularity has spread. Many of the high school teams in the area shoot it with regularity, and both Hancock College squads, the men's and the women's, do.

First-year Santa Maria girls coach Erik Ramos, who played for Yamate when he went to school there, picked up a cue from his old coach and made the Santa Maria girls team's offense one that relies a lot on 3's.

Yamate said he became even more enthralled with the 3 during the two-year Loyola Marymount run that coincided with the tragic death of LMU star Hank Gathers, who was only the second player in NCAA Division 1 history to lead the nation in scoring and rebounding in the same season. Gathers collapsed during a game in 1990 and died that evening.

"Jeff Fryer played for that team, and he was an Orange County star. He played for Corona Del Mar High School," said Yamate. "That offense Paul Westhead instituted at Loyola Maryount was a lot of fun to watch." Westhead wanted his teams to shoot within 10 seconds on a possession.

Yamate, Hitch and Robb said the 3's rising popularity in the NBA has filtered down to younger players. "The 3, with the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry, has really resonated with younger players," said Yamate.

When he was asked whether or not he thought the 3-point line should be moved farther back, Yamate replied, "I think the high school line should stay where it is. I think the college and NBA line should be moved back a foot."     

Breaking News