Soccer: San Luis Obispo squeaks past Righetti 2-1

San Luis Obispo went in front 1-0 in the 22nd minute of the first half on a Righetti own goal, where a back-tap to the goalie ended up finding the back of the net.

Even though the Warriors were playing one of the state's toughest teams they didn't pack it in after the miscue, continuing to hold strong in its defensive third while taking some chances when the opportunities arose.

San Luis Obispo striker Elvis Mensah scored the second-half goal that eventually provided the Tigers' winning margin.

San Luis Obispo defeated Santa Maria, also one of the area's top programs, 2-1 in another Mountain League game on Tuesday. Righetti previously suffered league losses by scores of 4-0 vs. Arroyo Grande, 6-0 vs. Pioneer Valley and 6-0 against Santa Maria. The Warriors lost to Paso Robles 2-0 on Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Paso scored two goals on us in the first 10 or 12 minutes and I can see that the boys were sick of that," Golden said. "From that moment on, we've played at a higher level. I think the second go-round in league won't be same as the first. I don't see anybody wiping the table with us. These boys are proud of what they do."

The Tigers are now 12-2-2 overall and 4-0 in league games. MaxPreps has them ranked No. 18 in the state and 55th in the nation.