Soccer: San Luis Obispo squeaks past Righetti 2-1

Righetti High School coach Rob Golden said his team's performance Friday night was one of the season's best.
The Warriors gave one of the Central Section's strongest teams one of its toughest league challenges.
San Luis Obispo needed an own goal and a second-half scoring strike to narrowly edge Righetti 2-1 in a Mountain League boys soccer match Friday night.
"This is probably our best performance of the year," Golden said after the game. "All season I've been preaching intensity because if you have a set level of play, your intensity has to match that. If you have that level of intensity but can't play at that speed it's kind of pointless.
"Tonight, the boys came out here and decided they were going to play their hearts out and let the score play itself out. I don't care about the score, I just don't want us to get out-played."
Righetti's Alex Magallon scored the Warriors' lone goal on a set piece in second-half stoppage time with his team trailing 2-0.
"Honestly, that's the first set-piece goal we've scored all year," Golden said. Righetti's Raziel Hernandez provided the assist on the free kick.
"Most of our goals are from possession and breakaways," Golden added. "It was night to get one like that."
San Luis Obispo went in front 1-0 in the 22nd minute of the first half on a Righetti own goal, where a back-tap to the goalie ended up finding the back of the net.
Even though the Warriors were playing one of the state's toughest teams they didn't pack it in after the miscue, continuing to hold strong in its defensive third while taking some chances when the opportunities arose.
San Luis Obispo striker Elvis Mensah scored the second-half goal that eventually provided the Tigers' winning margin.
San Luis Obispo defeated Santa Maria, also one of the area's top programs, 2-1 in another Mountain League game on Tuesday. Righetti previously suffered league losses by scores of 4-0 vs. Arroyo Grande, 6-0 vs. Pioneer Valley and 6-0 against Santa Maria. The Warriors lost to Paso Robles 2-0 on Tuesday.
"Paso scored two goals on us in the first 10 or 12 minutes and I can see that the boys were sick of that," Golden said. "From that moment on, we've played at a higher level. I think the second go-round in league won't be same as the first. I don't see anybody wiping the table with us. These boys are proud of what they do."
The Tigers are now 12-2-2 overall and 4-0 in league games. MaxPreps has them ranked No. 18 in the state and 55th in the nation.
Boys basketball
St. Joseph 54, Mission Prep 45
The Knights got back on track in Mountain League play with a win over the Royals Friday night at home.
St. Joseph had to work for the win. The Knights were down 10-8 after the first quarter and the game was tied at 21 at the break.
Mission Prep then outscored St. Joseph 15-12 in the third quarter to take a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter. But the Knights outscored the Royals 21-9 in the final frame.
St. Joseph forward Sam Bazunga scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, going 6-for-7 from the free throw line.
Jincho Rivera led the Knights in scoring with 16 points. Steven Vasquez knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Angel Ortiz added 10 points for the Knights, scoring seven in the fourth quarter.
Assani Berkeley led the Royals with 16 points, scoring seven in the first quarter. Carlton Brown III and Bryce Hilton added eight points apiece.
The Knights are now 16-4 overall and 2-1 in league play after suffering a Mountain League loss at Arroyo Grande on Tuesday, falling 65-56.
Mission Prep falls to 11-9 overall and 2-3 in league.
The Knights play Renaissance Academy on Saturday at the ML King Showdown at Pasadena High. They then resume league play against Paso Robles on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
