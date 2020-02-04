Soccer: San Luis Obispo gets past Santa Maria, wraps up unbeaten Mountain League run

"That put us down a little bit and we weren't able to shake it off," said Santa Maria coach Eduardo Cuna. "That was the end of it right there. Before that we had a 1V1 with the goalie right there. If we would've finished that, totally different game."

Santa Maria did regroup, putting some pressure on the San Luis Obispo defense with time running out, starting with a free kick that resulted in a lofted shot from Jose Rodriguez that San Luis Obispo goalkeeper Lucas Berryman tapped out. The Saints then earned three consecutive corner kicks. Berryman saved a header on goal from Rodriguez on the first corner, tapping the ball over the crossbar. Rodriguez got his head on the ensuing corner kick, but couldn't get the shot on frame, though the Saints earned a third corner as a SLO defender hit the ball out.

Santa Maria then couldn't get a solid shot on goal, though the Saints kept trying. As they pressed on offense, that created an opening on defense, as San Luis Obispo captain Moises Hernandez took a long pass down the right wing and flipped a through ball to Elvis Mensah, who rifled a shot past Andrade for a 2-0 lead with just minutes remaining.

The final whistle finally came and the Tigers celebrated another league title on the Saints' field.