Senior Spotlight: Orcutt Academy's Mariah Lopez has sights set on Naval Academy

After a decorated senior season in which she was an integral part of a history-making Orcutt Academy girls basketball team, Mariah Lopez hopes to continue her basketball career at the next stop in her educational career.

“I’ve been accepted to the Naval Academy prep school in Newport, Rhode Island,” said Lopez.

"I want to pursue basketball. I'll try to walk on to the Naval Academy prep school team as a power forward.” The 6-foot-1 Lopez played center at Orcutt Academy.

She was the Orcutt Academy nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Athlete of the Year scholarship. Lopez carried a 4.0 GPA at Orcutt. The NSBCART typically awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lopez was an All-Area center her senior season for a 2020 Orcutt Academy girls basketball team that won a playoff game for the first time in school history.

In fact, the Spartans won two playoff games before losing to eventual CIF Central Section Division 4 champion Caruthers in the semifinals.

Lopez said the Naval Academy prep school has a 10-month program.