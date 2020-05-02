Azusa Pacific, Jeremy Hicks decided, has several things going for it.
Thus, that is where the Cabrillo High School senior Male Scholar Athlete of the Year will continue his education.
“My faith is very important to me, and Azusa Pacific is a Christian school,” said Hicks. “I think going there will really help me grow in my faith.”
He has a family connection there. “My sister goes to Azusa Pacific and she was able to give me some inside info about it,” said Jeremy Hicks.
The former Cabrillo basketball standout will major in kinesiology and, “Azusa Pacific got a new kinesiology lab there, and I was really impressed with it.”
Hicks hopes to become a physical therapist. “I was able to shadow a physical therapist in Lompoc, and that really got me interested in that as a career,” he said.
Besides, at Azusa Pacific, there may be a chance Hicks can continue with his basketball career.
Cardenas, a four-year Lompoc varsity outfielder, has committed to play softball for NCAA Division II West Virginia Wesleyan. West Virginia Wesleyan is located in Buckhannon and is a private liberal arts college.
“I’ve been in contact with the coach there,” said Hicks. “He hasn’t offered me a spot, but he knows I’m going there for academics and will try to walk on to the team.”
Hicks was one of four Cabrillo nominees for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table scholarships.
The NSBCART customarily awards its Male Scholar Athlete and Athlete of the Year, and Female Scholar Athlete and Athlete of the Year honors at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 awards dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hicks carried a 4.22 GPA at Cabrillo. He also organized the Nothin' but Net youth basketball camp last summer and did some volunteer work at the Lompoc Food Pantry and with Habitat for Humanity, along with other organizations.
As us ordinary folks worry about paying the rent or the mortgage while seeing friends, family members or coworkers laid off or furloughed, of course one of the most valuable franchises in the land was actively acquiring millions of dollars in taxpayer money that it would never repay.
With schools being closed and team workouts cancelled statewide since March, “I’ve been able to work out some on my own,” said Hicks.
“I do have access to a gym here. I shoot baskets by myself. It’s boring but I do what I can to stay in shape.”
Hicks was a four-year varsity basketball player at Cabrillo. He also played on the volleyball team his junior year and truncated spring senior season.
He was a First Team All-Channel League basketball selection his junior year and a Second Team All-League pick his senior season.
Hicks accomplished that despite coming off an injury early in his career. “I broke my leg at the end of my freshman season,” he said.
Hicks played both point guard and shooting guard at Cabrillo.
“If I play at Azusa Pacific, I think I’ll play point guard.” He chuckled. “I won’t have that size advantage in college.”
Hicks said he had some grounding in online learning before it became mandatory with the statewide closing of schools in March.
“I took an online class my sophomore year, I’ve taken an online English class,” he said.
“Still, there are some courses I would rather be in the classroom for, which is a bummer.”
With online learning only, “I had to miss the last semester of my sports medicine class,” said Hicks. “I really enjoyed that class. It was very hands on and had to do with what I want to do as a career.”
012420 CHS LHS boys 02.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 01.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 03.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 04.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 05.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 06.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 07.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 08.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 09.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 10.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 11.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 12.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 13.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 14.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 15.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 16.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 17.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 18.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 19.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 20.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 21.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 22.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 23.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 24.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 25.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 26.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 27.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 28.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 29.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 30.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 31.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 32.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 33.jpg
012420 CHS LHS boys 34.jpg
011120LHSCHSBoys01.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys02.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys03.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys04.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys05.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys06.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys07.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys08.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys09.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys10.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys11.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys12.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys13.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys14.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys15.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys16.JPG
011120LHSCHSBoys17.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls01.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls02.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls03.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls04.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls05.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls06.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls07.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls08.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls09.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls10.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls11.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls12.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls13.JPG
011120LHSCHSGirls14.JPG
CHS rivalry
The rivalry is alive and well on the hardwood with Lompoc and Cabrillo. Braves lead Conqs 15-10 after one quarter. Collin Oesterich had a monster dunk for LHS. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/Hland7apBL— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 11, 2020
Game over
Cabrillo beats Lompoc 52-43 in a Channel League game at Cabrillo. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/w2fg98IoPz— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 11, 2020
Hicks big basket
Jeremy Hicks works the offensive glass. Gets a putback and is fouled. Cabrillo up 46-43 with 3 minutes. Hicks shooting one. pic.twitter.com/AtvRoODIti— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 11, 2020
Brocolli
The Conqs Crazies are calling @Deville2404 Broccoli. pic.twitter.com/lTXfEPsHWz— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 11, 2020
Big Reggie Orr three
Reggie Orr puts @CabrilloConqs back in front 38-36 with a three. pic.twitter.com/XZCSGFYf5l— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 11, 2020
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!