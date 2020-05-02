You are the owner of this article.
Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Jeremy Hicks may not be done with basketball just yet as he prepares to head to Azusa Pacific

Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's basketball captain eyes future at APU

Azusa Pacific, Jeremy Hicks decided, has several things going for it.

Thus, that is where the Cabrillo High School senior Male Scholar Athlete of the Year will continue his education.

“My faith is very important to me, and Azusa Pacific is a Christian school,” said Hicks. “I think going there will really help me grow in my faith.”

He has a family connection there. “My sister goes to Azusa Pacific and she was able to give me some inside info about it,” said Jeremy Hicks.

The former Cabrillo basketball standout will major in kinesiology and, “Azusa Pacific got a new kinesiology lab there, and I was really impressed with it.”

Hicks hopes to become a physical therapist. “I was able to shadow a physical therapist in Lompoc, and that really got me interested in that as a career,” he said.

Besides, at Azusa Pacific, there may be a chance Hicks can continue with his basketball career.

“I’ve been in contact with the coach there,” said Hicks. “He hasn’t offered me a spot, but he knows I’m going there for academics and will try to walk on to the team.”

Hicks was one of four Cabrillo nominees for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table scholarships.

The NSBCART customarily awards its Male Scholar Athlete and Athlete of the Year, and Female Scholar Athlete and Athlete of the Year honors at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 awards dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hicks carried a 4.22 GPA at Cabrillo. He also organized the Nothin' but Net youth basketball camp last summer and did some volunteer work at the Lompoc Food Pantry and with Habitat for Humanity, along with other organizations.

With schools being closed and team workouts cancelled statewide since March, “I’ve been able to work out some on my own,” said Hicks.

“I do have access to a gym here. I shoot baskets by myself. It’s boring but I do what I can to stay in shape.”

Hicks was a four-year varsity basketball player at Cabrillo. He also played on the volleyball team his junior year and truncated spring senior season.

He was a First Team All-Channel League basketball selection his junior year and a Second Team All-League pick his senior season.

Hicks accomplished that despite coming off an injury early in his career. “I broke my leg at the end of my freshman season,” he said.

Hicks played both point guard and shooting guard at Cabrillo.

“If I play at Azusa Pacific, I think I’ll play point guard.” He chuckled. “I won’t have that size advantage in college.”

Hicks said he had some grounding in online learning before it became mandatory with the statewide closing of schools in March.

“I took an online class my sophomore year, I’ve taken an online English class,” he said.

“Still, there are some courses I would rather be in the classroom for, which is a bummer.”

With online learning only, “I had to miss the last semester of my sports medicine class,” said Hicks. “I really enjoyed that class. It was very hands on and had to do with what I want to do as a career.”

