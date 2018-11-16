The Santa Ynez Pirates took their final shakedown cruise Tuesday night before opening their 2018-19 boys basketball season Thursday night at Ventura’s St. Bonaventure High School.
The Pirates faced their old Los Padres League foe, the Santa Maria Saints, in their only scrimmage before the games count in the won-loss ledger.
The Pirates have a new head coach – Ray Vazquez – and will have to navigate through their first season in the Channel League.
Vazquez lives in Santa Ynez and is an education professional, but not in the Santa Ynez school system. He’s the assistant principal at Carpinteria High School.
“We’re playing in their holiday tournament. Hopefully we won’t be playing them,” said Vazquez. “But if we do play them, I expect us to be competitive. Our goal is to beat them.”
Last year’s squad finished in a tie for second (12-7, 10-4 LPL) with the Santa Maria Saints in the now-disbanded LPL.
Lompoc, which finished fourth in the LPL, and Cabrillo, last year’s undefeated LPL champion, are joining the Pirates in the Channel League, along with holdovers Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos.
Santa Maria joined the northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County high schools in making the jump to the CIF Central Section.
And it was against Santa Maria’s Saints that the Pirates held their one and only scrimmage.
(No official score was kept but, unofficially, the Pirates prevailed 88-54.)
But just because it was their only scrimmage, it didn’t mean this team was just thrown together.
“We’ve spent about three or four months together. Getting in a lot of practice,” said Vazquez. “The kids have good chemistry. They understand what we want to do.”
The team has just two starters returning from last year’s squad; junior point guard Nate Rogers and senior shooting guard Ryan Rennick.
“We’re all looking forward to the season,” said Rennick. We’ve been working hard these past few months. It should be a fun season.”
“Nate handles the ball really well. He needs to be more offensive minded this year,” said Vazquez. “Ryan makes us go. He’s the team leader. He very vocal, tenacious, he doesn’t take any plays off.”
The team has 10 players including only three seniors; Rennick, Merek Mercado and Aidan Estrada.
“We’re not deep but this is a smart, talented group,” said Vazquez. “There’s not a lot of drop off from our sixth through 10th guys.”
Rounding out the team are Henry Allen, Scott Bunch, Brandan Pizano, Warren Zhang and Ryan Devitt.
“Ryan Devitt is a freshman. He’s smart, really talented,” said Vazquez. “He’ll see a lot of action. We’re not going to have a freshman on the varsity team unless we’re going to play him. Aidan has been playing really well. He understands our system. I like Henry, my water polo player, he’s smart, physical.
“This is a bright team. The kids are all good students and that means we can put in a lot more plays on offense and defense than we could have in the past.”
Vazquez and his staff have been working on a motion offense – teaching the players to move without the ball.
“Pass, make the cut, set the screen. We want to have an offense that moves the ball up the court. We’re not super long so we want to put the pressure on offensively,” said Vazquez. “On defense we’ll go man-to-man – ‘Zone’ is a four-letter word. We’re going to have to play some zone to keep the other teams honest but we’ll be primarily man-to-man.
“And we’ll mix it up. We’ll give the other team different looks – full court, half court. There’ll be times we’ll slow the game down, times when we’ll push the pace to create tempo.”
Despite being the smallest school in the Channel League and only going 10 players deep, Vazquez thinks his Pirates can stand up to any opponent.
“We’re doing our best to put the boys in competitive situations,” said Vazquez. “It’s important to develop the mindset that we’ll be able to compete with anyone in all our games. I think we’re going to see a good brand of basketball. The kids are ready.”
“We’ve been working hard,” said Mercado. “We have a small group but we’re all excited to see how far we can go.”
“We are really excited,” said Rogers. We can’t wait to get the season going.”
St. Bonaventure 65, Santa Ynez 39
VENTURA — Santa Ynez experienced some opening game jitters, falling behind St. Bonaventure 41-7 at the half before settling down and outscoring St. Bonaventure 32-24 in the second half in a non-league game in Ventura.
“St. Bonaventure us super athletic. They are quicker than us, faster than us. That first half was too much for us our first game out,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez. “But at halftime we told the boys to settle down, work within our system and we were able to outscore them in the second half.”
Ryan Rennick led Santa Ynez with 11 points. Merek Mercado added eight and Nate Rogers and Ryan Devitt contributed six apiece.
“I told the boys to shake the loss off,” said Vazquez. “Let’s get back to practice tomorrow – come to work every day to continue to collectively improve.”
Santa Ynez is off until after Thanksgiving. The host Nipomo in a non-league game on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m.