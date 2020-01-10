Santa Ynez let's the 3-ball fly, defeats Dos Pueblos 55-37

Let three-dom ring.
The Santa Ynez Pirates rained down the 3-pointers Thursday night on their way to a 55-37 Channel League victory at home over the Dos Pueblos Chargers.
“That’s who we are. That’s our identity,” said Santa Ynez head coach Jason Finley.
The Pirates first five baskets all came on 3-pointers.
They made 12, on 33 attempts, in the game.
“Every time we came back, they’d hit a three,” said Dos Pueblos head coach Phil Sherman. “Their No. 4 really has our number.”
No. 4 is Malia Loos. She hit five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 17 points.
Molli Kadlec scored nine points, all on 3-point buckets.
Grace Padilla got the 3-ball rolling, hitting a 3-pointer from the side of the key 38-seconds into the game.
“For me, it all starts with Grace, every game,” said Finley. “But it’s good to see Malia picking her shooting back up. It makes it tough for other teams to concentrate on Grace and tough for them to match up with us.”
Kadlec drained one from the same spot and then dropped another from the baseline to give Santa Ynez an early 9-0 lead.
Santa Ynez exploiting Kadlec’s hot hand, fed her the ball and she banked her third 3-pointer off the glass to put the Pirates up 12-2.
They made it 15-4 when Loos, leading a fast break, pulled up and drained the Pirates’ fifth 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the first quarter.
Halle Maniscalco then ended the quarter with yet another three, this one from the right side of the key, with two seconds left to give Santa Ynez a 20-5 lead (Loos sank two free throws for the other two points) after the first quarter.
Opening the second quarter with a steal, Padilla fed Loos who finished the fast break with a layup for Santa Ynez’s first 2-point basket.
The Pirates controlled the boards all night.
An example came their next time down the court; Kadlec missed a 3-point attempt, got the rebound, missed the putback, Quincy Valle got the rebound, missed the putback, got the rebound, missed the putback, got the rebound and scored to put the Pirates up 24.5.
The Chargers got as close as 14 points but the Pirates scored the final four points of the half to go into the break with a 31-15 lead.
Loos hit another 3-pointer early in the third to stretch the lead to 36-15.
The lead got as high as 24 points but Dos Pueblos closed the third with a 6-0 run.
But the Pirates still led by 18, 44-26.
Both teams went to the bench in the fourth quarter with each scoring 11 points.
“We knew what they were going to do and they did it anyway,” said Sherman.
“For us, we need to have a strong defense. We can’t let the other team get comfortable,” said Finley. “We have to get rebounds, get our hands up and be active and we can control the game.”
Santa Ynez High School Athletic Director Ashley Coelho was in the mood to make some big predictions before Thursday’s game.
Hours after predicting the girls water polo team would beat Cabrillo (they did, 13-8) she said “I’m going to predict a win, right here, right now – just letting you know.”
Coelho made that prediction just two minutes before tipoff of the girls basketball game.
“We had to live up to her hype,” said Finley.
Coelho, who is also an assistant coach on the girls basketball team, went 2-for-2 with her prognostications.
Santa Ynez next hosts San Marcos on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Santa Barbara 1, Santa Ynez 0
With a pile of players in front of the Santa Ynez goal, Santa Barbara’s George Ochoa found Luis Geronimo and Geronimo sent the ball into the net in the ninth minute for the only score in Thursday’s Channel League boys soccer match at Santa Ynez High.
“They gave us their best shot but we made one mistake and it ended up costing us the game,” said Santa Ynez head coach Rick Joyner.
The teams went back and for the all night with neither being able to gain an edge.
Santa Ynez appeared to score the tying goal on a breakaway in the 21st minute of the second half when Fernando Juarez made a perfect pass to Ricky Romero and Romero blasted the ball into the goal.
But the goal was waved off as the ref ruled the Pirates were offside.
With 10 minutes left in the game, Santa Ynez had another fast break called off for another offside.
“We had our chances. We’ve just to turn those chances into goals,” said Joyner. “We’ve played two strong teams our last two games (a 2-0 win Tuesday at Dos Pueblos and Thursday’s Santa Barbara game). Santa Barbara is a Division 1 school and we’re Division 4. I’m very proud of our boys.”
Santa Barbara goal keeper Connor Lamb had four saves.
Santa Ynez keeper Aiden Sim had eight saves.
Cabrillo is at Santa Ynez on Tuesday.