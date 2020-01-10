Santa Ynez let's the 3-ball fly, defeats Dos Pueblos 55-37

Santa Ynez exploiting Kadlec’s hot hand, fed her the ball and she banked her third 3-pointer off the glass to put the Pirates up 12-2.

They made it 15-4 when Loos, leading a fast break, pulled up and drained the Pirates’ fifth 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the first quarter.

Halle Maniscalco then ended the quarter with yet another three, this one from the right side of the key, with two seconds left to give Santa Ynez a 20-5 lead (Loos sank two free throws for the other two points) after the first quarter.

Opening the second quarter with a steal, Padilla fed Loos who finished the fast break with a layup for Santa Ynez’s first 2-point basket.

The Pirates controlled the boards all night.

An example came their next time down the court; Kadlec missed a 3-point attempt, got the rebound, missed the putback, Quincy Valle got the rebound, missed the putback, got the rebound, missed the putback, got the rebound and scored to put the Pirates up 24.5.

The Chargers got as close as 14 points but the Pirates scored the final four points of the half to go into the break with a 31-15 lead.

Loos hit another 3-pointer early in the third to stretch the lead to 36-15.