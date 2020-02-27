Santa Ynez junior Grace Padilla named Channel League's Defensive Player of the Year

Grace Padilla did it all for the Santa Ynez Pirates girls’ basketball team in the 2019-20 season.
Padilla averaged a double-double for the year, averaging 13.8 points and 15.2 rebounds in the Pirates’ 27 games.
She led the team in points scored and minutes played.
Although Padilla handled the jump ball on the opening tip-off, the junior was actually the teams’ starting point guard and regularly moved down low to a forward spot for the Pirates’ squad that finished fourth in the Channel League standings.
Padilla can now add Channel League Defensive Player of the Year to her list of accomplishments.
When the league released its All-League girls and boys basketball selections on Thursday, Padilla was near the top of the list, just below Santa Barbara High junior Athena Saragoza, who was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.
Five players from the former Los Padres League Schools — Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo — were named to the All-League First Team.
Cabrillo senior forward Morgan McIntyre and senior guard Jesse Jenkins, Lompoc senior guard Mya Mendoza and senior forward Kayla Taylor and Santa Ynez senior shooting guard Malia Loos all were voted to the first team.
Loos set the Pirates’ single-season 3-point shooting record along the way.
Caia Trimble (Santa Barbara), Mikayla Butzke (Dos Pueblos) and Ashley Day (San Marcos) round out the first team selections.
The second team All-League features Cabrillo seniors Thea Reagan and Riley Perry, Santa Ynez senior Quincy Valle and Lompoc sophomore Mallory Branum.
Maya Banks (Santa Barbara), Jaeda Spence (Santa Barbara) and Lily Miers (Dos Pueblos) were also voted to the second team.
Honorable mention went to Lompoc freshman Cheyenne Cordova, sophomores Halle Maniscalco of Santa Ynez and Maiya McIntyre of Cabrillo and Ariel Plourde of San Marcos, Dos Pueblos junior Ashley Gerken and Santa Barbara senior Katrina Regalado.
After rolling to an undefeated 10-0 in league play, Santa Barbara head coach Andrew Butcher was named the coach of the year.
Boys All-League
Santa Barbara finished first with Dos Pueblos a close second in the league standings.
The two schools tied for all three of the All-League’s top honors; MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the year.
Santa Barbara senior forward Bryce Warrecker and San Marcos senior guard Tony Njia tied for All-League MVP, Santa Barbara senior guard Jackson Gonzales and San Marcos junior guard Isaiah Hicks tied for Defensive Player of the Year and Santa Barbara’s Corey Adam and San Marcos’ Jelani Hicks tied for Coach of the Year.
Lompoc senior center Collin Oestereich, Cabrillo sophomore guard Reggie Orr and Santa Ynez freshman guard Landon Lassahn were all name to the All-League first team.
Stephen Davis (Santa Barbara), John Connolly and Tommy Condon (San Marcos) and Baylor Huyck (Dos Pueblos) round out the first team.
Two Cabrillo guards earned second team honors; senior Jeremy Hicks and junior Hayden Jory. Santa Ynez senior forward Siggy Porter and Lompoc senior forward Ryan Morgan also earned second team honors.
Honorable mention went to Santa Ynez seniors Tyler Rasmussen and Nate Rogers, Lompoc senior Walker Grossi and junior Elijah Perkins and Cabrillo senior Alec Brown and freshman Lorenzo Martinez.