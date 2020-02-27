Santa Ynez junior Grace Padilla named Channel League's Defensive Player of the Year

Grace Padilla did it all for the Santa Ynez Pirates girls’ basketball team in the 2019-20 season.

Padilla averaged a double-double for the year, averaging 13.8 points and 15.2 rebounds in the Pirates’ 27 games.

She led the team in points scored and minutes played.

Although Padilla handled the jump ball on the opening tip-off, the junior was actually the teams’ starting point guard and regularly moved down low to a forward spot for the Pirates’ squad that finished fourth in the Channel League standings.

Padilla can now add Channel League Defensive Player of the Year to her list of accomplishments.

When the league released its All-League girls and boys basketball selections on Thursday, Padilla was near the top of the list, just below Santa Barbara High junior Athena Saragoza, who was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Five players from the former Los Padres League Schools — Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo — were named to the All-League First Team.

Cabrillo senior forward Morgan McIntyre and senior guard Jesse Jenkins, Lompoc senior guard Mya Mendoza and senior forward Kayla Taylor and Santa Ynez senior shooting guard Malia Loos all were voted to the first team.