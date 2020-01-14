Santa Ynez girls soccer battles Cabrillo to 1-1 Channel League tie

“Right after you score, you know the other team is going to come back real hard and that’s what Cabrillo did,” said Cantrell.

“We’ve been down one goal before and fought back,” said Wong. “We know we’re capable of coming back and getting one of our own.”

The Pirates controlled the action throughout.

But the Conqs’ defense, which was seriously tested, held strong, regularly stopping the Pirates before they could get a clean shot on Mendek.

When she was tested, Mendez passed with flying colors, making several diving stops among her seven blocked shots.

Santa Ynez’s Brookelyn Fletcher pitched a shutout in the first half, stopping three Cabrillo shots. Callie Grieco handled two Cabrillo shots in the second half.

“Santa Ynez is a well-coached team,” said Wong. “As much as Cabrillo/Lompoc is a big rivalry, so is our Cabrillo/Santa Ynez rivalry. Many of these girls play together on club teams and when we get together, it’s always a playoff atmosphere.

“This was punch-counter punch action. We know the other team is not going to quit – we aren’t, either.”