The Pirates and Titans battled all the way before Santa Ynez pulled out the non-league victory at Santa Ynez High.
Merek Mercado led the Pirates with 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Ryan Rennick added 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Santa Ynez.
“And freshman Ryan Devitt came in and scored seven crucial points, all in the second half,” said head coach Ray Vazquez.
The game was tied 13-all at the end of the first quarter.
Santa Ynez held a slim 30-28 lead at the half.
“They went up by seven in the third quarter so I called time out. I wasn’t sure which way the game was going to go,” said Vazquez. “I told the boys you can’t win the game on one possession and to take it one possession at a time. I told the boys to trust each other and we got a couple back-door looks and got back in the game. We caught up at the end of the third and went on to get the win.
Santa Ynez (1-1) is suddenly very familiar with its next opponent – they face Nipomo again Thursday night in the opening game of the Morro Bay Tournament.