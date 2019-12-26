Santa Ynez beats Santa Maria 76-67 in opener of Saints boys basketball tournament

The Santa Ynez Pirates raced out to a big first quarter lead Thursday afternoon against the Santa Maria Saints.
The Saints changed their defense and just as quickly battled back to make a game of it on the opening day of the annual Santa Maria High School boys’ basketball tournament.
In the end, the Pirates prevailed 76-67.
Because of on-going construction on the Santa Maria High campus, the first two days of the tournament are being played at Righetti High School.
Santa Ynez was led by Siggy Porter with 28 points and 12 rebounds.
Tyler Rasmussen added 12 points and 10 rebounds, Landon Lassahn had 12 points and Nate Rogers 10.
The Saints were led by Carlos Hidalgo’s 26 points, Rolando Pina added 18 with five blocked shots and Daisean Leekins scored 16 points.
Santa Ynez scored the first six points of the game.
After Hidalgo knocked down a 3-pointer, The Pirates went on an 8-0 run for a 14-3 lead.
The Pirates stretched their lead to 22-5 with one minute to go in the first quarter.
That’s when Santa Maria coach David Yamate switched his defense to a full court press.
The quarter ended with Santa Ynez holding a 26-11 lead.
“That was the best first quarter we played all year,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez. “Our defense played really well. We knew their kid (Justin) Gutierrez could shoot the heck out of the ball and the boys did a good job on him (Gutierrez was held to five points in the game).
“When you spot a team that many points in the first quarter, you use up all your energy fighting to get back in the game,” said Yamate. “We just played four tough tournament games (at the Carpinteria Tournament last Friday, Saturday and Monday) and we just didn’t have any energy left today.”
The Saints went 3-1 at the Carpinteria Tournament winning by three, two and two points before dropping a one-point overtime decision to Atascadero in Monday’s title game.
The press began to pay off in the second quarter.
The Saints forced several turnovers and got three blocked shots from Pina and that powered Santa Maria to a 12-0 run, capped off with a long Hidalgo 3-pointer, cutting the Pirates lead to 26-23.
The Saints trailed by five, 38-33, at the half.
“The press definitely kept us in the game,” said Yamate. “We just didn’t shoot the threes the way we can.”
“In the second quarter, we got away from our game,” said Vazquez. “I reminded the boys that basketball is a game of runs and we just had to get back to playing our game, beat their press and we’d get our own runs in the second half.”
In the third quarter, after two more Pina blocks and several Santa Ynez turnovers, Santa Maria cut the lead to two on a fast break layup by Jonathan Garcilazo,
A 3-pointer by the Pirates’ Scotty Bunch started a Santa Ynez 9-0 run that included a short jump shot from Rogers, a layup after breaking the press by Porter and a fast break layup from Rogers after a missed Santa Maria 3-pointer, and the Pirates were up 53-43 on their way to a 57-44 third quarter lead.
Late in the fourth quarter, after forcing the Pirates’ 27th turnover, Hidalgo hit his fifth 3-pointer, cutting the Santa Ynez lead to 67-64 with 1:58 left in the game.
After forcing the 28th turnover, Hidalgo had a shot at tying the game but the shot missed, Lassahn grabbed the rebound and drove the length of the court and put in a huge, game-saving layup for a 69-64 lead.
"That was a huge play," said Vazquez. "Instead of being tied, we had a five point lead late in the fourth."
Rogers stole the ball and was fouled with 1:13 left in the game. He made both free throws to give the Pirates’ a seven point cushion.
A Santa Maria turnover led to a fast break bucket by Brandon Pizano and a 73-64 lead.
Although Hidalgo hit one more three, time was running out on the Saints.
The Pirates ended the game hitting three of four free throws.
“Hats off to Santa Ynez,” said Yamate. “They kept their composure, did a good job of using their size and were able to score when they broke our press.”
“We had several players step up today,” said Vazquez. “Siggy had a great game, Landon really grew up today and Scotty came off the bench and did a good job of handling the ball and making good decisions for us. Santa Maria is a really good team and they made it tough on us today.”
Both teams play two games Friday.
Santa Ynez (6-8) faces Lindsay at 12 p.m. followed by Taft at 6 p.m.
Santa Maria (8-5) plays Taft at 1:30 p.m. followed by Lindsay at 7:30 p.m.
In the day's second game, Madera beat Lompoc 70-43.
Taft didn't make it to its scheduled game against Lindsay because snow forced a highway closure near Taft.
The Taft/Lindsay was postponed until Saturday at 3:45 p.m. but will go into the books as a Taft forfeit because it factors into pool play results.
After day one, Morro Bay and Madera are both 1-0 in Pool A and Santa Ynez and Lindsay are both 1-0 in Pool B.
