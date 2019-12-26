Santa Ynez beats Santa Maria 76-67 in opener of Saints boys basketball tournament

“In the second quarter, we got away from our game,” said Vazquez. “I reminded the boys that basketball is a game of runs and we just had to get back to playing our game, beat their press and we’d get our own runs in the second half.”

In the third quarter, after two more Pina blocks and several Santa Ynez turnovers, Santa Maria cut the lead to two on a fast break layup by Jonathan Garcilazo,

A 3-pointer by the Pirates’ Scotty Bunch started a Santa Ynez 9-0 run that included a short jump shot from Rogers, a layup after breaking the press by Porter and a fast break layup from Rogers after a missed Santa Maria 3-pointer, and the Pirates were up 53-43 on their way to a 57-44 third quarter lead.

Late in the fourth quarter, after forcing the Pirates’ 27th turnover, Hidalgo hit his fifth 3-pointer, cutting the Santa Ynez lead to 67-64 with 1:58 left in the game.

After forcing the 28th turnover, Hidalgo had a shot at tying the game but the shot missed, Lassahn grabbed the rebound and drove the length of the court and put in a huge, game-saving layup for a 69-64 lead.

"That was a huge play," said Vazquez. "Instead of being tied, we had a five point lead late in the fourth."