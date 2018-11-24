At press time, veteran Santa Maria girls basketball coach Jimmy Salutan aid his starting five for the upcoming season would be ....
Well, he didn't know who his starting five for the upcoming season would be.
"We're about 10 deep," Salutan said. "We have more depth than usual. We have some players coming in who could compete for starting spots."
Iceis McNutt is one veteran who figures to be sure to start.
She sparked the Saints' offense as a freshman point guard last year, and Salutan said McNutt will be at the point again this year.
Santa Maria will try to rebound from a 2017-18 season in which the Saints won one league game. The leading scorer from that team, Andrea Silvas, graduated and took her 12.6 points per game with her. Silvas was the only Saint who averaged in double figures in 2017-18.
Nonetheless, Salutan does figure his team in deeper this year. Besides McNutt, he has four other returners, Seniors Ariana Silva, Janet Cossio and Nat Sanchez, and senior Alice Silva.
Though he said at press time that he was unsure who his starting five would be, Salutan said that all five of his returners would lay regularly in his team's rotation.
"Iceis will be at the point," said Salutan. "Ariana will be at shooting guard. Kandy will play at the post. Janet will be a power forward. Nat will play on the wing."
Salutan said his team will play the style it has customarily played.
"We'll play up-tempo on offense – dribble drive. We'll spread the floor on defense."
Like most of the other area sports programs, Santa Maria moved from the CIF's Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year.
Unlike the Southern Section, any Central Section team did not win its league championship can petition to get into the playoffs.
There are 19 Central Section Division 2 teams and 16 Division 2 playoff spots. Unlike the Southern Section, the higher seed in the Central Section hosts each sectional playoff game.
The last playoff appearance for a Santa Maria girls basketball team was in 2015. In the last game he coached, the late Eddie Gutierrez's Saints' squad pushed favored Arroyo Grande to the limit before the Eagles pulled out a 44-42 win in the first round.
Santa Maria will play in the inaugural Ocean League in the 2018-19 campaign, along with former Los Padres League rivals Orcutt Academy, Nipomo, Morro Bay and Templeton. Former PAC 8 League member Atascadero will also be in the Ocean League this season.
Santa Maria defeated Valley Christian Academy 60-15 in the Saints' season opener. The Saints will play a non-league game at Paso Robles Tuesday and host Nipomo Dec. 11 at 6:45 p.m. in their Ocean League debut.
The only tournament on the Saints' schedule this year is the Bird Cage Classic. Santa Maria will play at Bishop Diego at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in its tourney opener.