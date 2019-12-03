The Santa Maria Saints put up a fight but in the end, they just couldn’t match the size and firepower of Ventura’s Foothill Tech Dragons in a non-league boys’ basketball game Tuesday night at the Saints’ Wilson Gym.
The Saints (2-1) cut a 19-point deficit to four with two minutes left in the game but didn’t get any closer, falling to the Dragons (2-4) 85-72, for their first loss of the season.
Only five Saints scored and all were in double figures; Justin Gutierrez had 20 points, Daisean Leekins added 16, Jonathan Garcilazo had 14, Carlos Hidalgo 12 and Rolando Pina 10.
The Dragons’ Bodhi McDonald led all scorers with 24 points. Ty Macias added 17 and Sam Shinsky 16.
“We have three seniors in the program and they all scored in double figures tonight,” said Foothill Tech head coach Jamaal Brown. “Bodhi got in foul trouble in the first half and Ty stepped up. They did a good job of relieving Santa Maria’s pressure on our guards. They all showed a lot of leadership. They realize it’s their last season and are trying to make the most of it.”
The Saints varsity carries nine players — 6 foot 6 power forward Gutierrez and eight guards — and were at a disadvantage against the taller Dragons.
But that didn’t bother the Saints, who specialize in 3-pointers and tough defense.
“Everyone we play is taller than us,” said Santa Maria head coach David Yamate. “We have to press and pull threes and that’s what got us back into the game.
The Saints hit 15 3-point shots on the night and also came up big from the foul line, sinking 15 of 16 shots from the charity stripe. They hit six 2-point baskets.
“We have five good scorers. As you can see, they all had 10 points or more. They are all good shooters so we work the ball around until we get the open shot so our opponents can’t key on any one of our players.”
The Saints had no 2-point baskets in the first quarter — none — but they did hit four 3-pointers and one free throw to keep themselves in the game.
They hit another four 3's in the second quarter but were still trailing by 12 at the half.
Gutierrez got the 3-parade going with a quick three from the top of the key seconds into the game.
Brian Holloway answered with a 3-pointer for Foothill Tech and the Dragons were off and running.
Or so it seemed.
Trailing 9-4, Gutierrez hit a three and Garcilazo hit back-to-back threes to give Santa Maria a 13-12 lead.
That was the Saints’ last lead in the game.
The Dragons closed out the quarter with a 5-0 run and led 18-13 heading into the second quarter.
Gutierrez opened the second quarter with the Saints first 2-point bucket on a short jumper inside the key.
The Dragons went on a 6-0 run for a nine point lead and extended it to 12, 41-29, at the half.
Driving layups by Foothill Tech’s Shinsky, McDonald and Shinsky again to open the third quarter pushed the Dragons’ lead to 18.
Foothill Tech was up 19 points midway through the fourth quarter when the Saints roared back, outscoring the Dragons 16-4 to cut the lead to 74-70 with two minutes left in the game.
In quick succession, Gutierrez hit a reverse layup, Pina hit a three from the top of the key, Leekins scored on a fast break, Hidalgo hit a three from the side of the key and Garcilazo hit a three from the top of the key and it was a 70-64 game.
After Foothill’s McDonald drove in for a layup, Hidalgo hit another three.
And after Shinsky’s layup, Leekins hit another three, forcing Brown to call a time out as the Saints were within four at 74-70.
The Dragons came back on court and scored the next seven points for an 81-70 lead with only 33-seconds left in the game.
After a valiant comeback bid, the Saints simply ran out of time.
“It was closer at the end that I wanted,” said Brown. “They made that nice fourth-quarter run on the strength of their threes. A team that can shoot that many threes and they were shooting them from deep outside — well, that’s a pretty good shooting team. My hat’s off to them.”
“We’re got to play scrappy, got to play smart,” said Yamate. “They got quite a big lead but we cut it down to four. We just needed one more quarter. I’m proud of the way the boys battled.”
Santa Maria heads to the Sierra Pacific Tournament at Hanford High School on Thursday.
The Saints open play against Sierra Pacific Thursday night and then play three more games on Friday and Saturday.