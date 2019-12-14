San Ynez's Siggy Porter (12) looks to pass to Landon Lassahn (33) during a game against San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Santa Ynez High. Porter scored 22 points in Saturday night's 52-47 victory over Carpinteria in the third place game of the annual Fillmore Tournament.
Santa Ynez High's Tyler Rasmussen (15) jumps against San Luis Obispo's Carson Leedom (35) to begin their game on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Santa Ynez High. Rasmussen scored 17 points in Saturday night's 52-47 victory over Carpinteria in the third place game of the annual Fillmore Tournament.
Santa Ynez' Grace Padilla drives as Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon defends during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday, Dec. 6. Padilla had 21 points and 21 rebounds in Santa Ynez's 61-58 victory over St. Bonaventure Saturday at the annual Nordhoff Tournament.
The Santa Ynez Pirates closed out the annual Fillmore Tournament with a 52-47 victory over the Carpinteria Warriors in the tournament’s third place game on Saturday night.
The Pirates let a huge first half lead slip away in the third quarter before righting the ship and holding off the hard-charging Warriors in the fourth quarter.
Santa Ynez senior Siggy Porter led the Pirates with 22 points while fellow senior Tyler Rasmussen added 17. Both Porter and Rasmussen had eight rebounds.
“We played the best first half of our lives,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez in a telephone interview after the game. “We spoke to the kids about keeping their focus before the game and the kids were ready.”
The Pirates raced out to a huge 28-11 first half lead but saw most of it erased when Carpinteria outscored Santa Ynez 23-9 in the third quarter to cut the Santa Ynez lead to 37-34.
“They began to press us in the third quarter and we made a few bad decisions,” said Vazquez. “At that point, our senior leadership (Porter, Rasmussen and Nate Rogers) held it together. We began going inside to Siggy and he did a great job.”
Santa Ynez matched Carpinteria shot for shot in the fourth quarter, the Pirates winning the quarter 15-13 to put the game in the win column.
“It was a three-point game at the end when they fouled (sophomore) Ryan Devitt. Ryan hit two big free throws to make it a two possession game.
“It was a good tournament for us. Even the game we lost was a nail biter.”
Trinity Classical Academy 42, Santa Ynez 41
The Santa Ynez Pirates lost a heart-breaker to Valencia's Trinity Classical Academy Knights, 42-41, Friday night at the Fillmore Tournament.
The Pirates trailed by one point, 40-39, when Nate Rogers hit a fade-away jump shot with 12 seconds left to give the Pirates the lead.
Instead of calling a time out, the Knights brought the ball up the floor. A Knights player drove the baseline and put up a shot over 6 foot 9 center/forward Tyler Rasmussen that went into the net.
Rogers called a time out with .09 seconds left in the game, giving the Pirates time to set up for one final shot.
The Pirates in-bounded the ball, got off the shot but it didn't go in as the final buzzer sounded.
"This game was back and forth," said Vasquez in a telephone interview after the game. "We were down 17-6 after the first quarter but fought back to take a 23-19 lead at the half. We were down by eight with three-and-a-half minutes left in the game, started to press them and got back to within one when Nate hit that shot to give us the lead."
Rogers led the Pirates with nine points, Porter added eight and Devitt seven.
Freshman Landon Lassahn scored 11 points to lead the Santa Ynez Pirates to a victory over the Channel Islands Raiders Thursday in their opening game at the Fillmore Tournament.
Rasmussen had a double-double, with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“Tyler is starting to get into basketball shape and Landon handled the ball with confidence. He’s growing up right in front of our eyes,” said assistant coach Manny Molera. “Siggy Porter and Henry Allen played well for us underneath.”
Girls Basketball
Santa Ynez 61, St. Bonaventure 58
The Santa Ynez girls picked up a win over St. Bonaventure Saturday at the annual Nordhoff Tournament.
The Santa Ynez Pirates rolled past the Lakewood Lancers Saturday at the Best of the West girls’ soccer tournament at Lakewood High School.
The Pirates (4-1-1) scored three times in the first half to take control of the game and led 3-1 at halftime.
Neta Ofiaeli scored four goals for Santa Ynez with Jazz Feeley assisting on two of them. Ofiaeli also had one unassisted goal.
Peyton Lishman added one goal off a Giana Pecile assist.
In goal, Brookelyn Fletcher gave up one first-half goal and didn’t face any other shots. Callie Grieco took over in goal in the second half and blocked three shots.
Santa Ynez 2, Tustin 0
The Pirates then headed over to Tustin High and posted a second win Saturday.
Ofiaeli had one goal off an Amelia Villa assist.
Villa had the other goal off a Claire Chirgwin assist.
Fletcher was in goal the entire game, blocking three shots to earn the shutout.
