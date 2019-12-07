It was high drama for the Santa Maria Saints and Santa Ynez Pirates Saturday at the 13th annual Bryan Air Classic girls basketball tournament in Paisola Pavilion at Lompoc High School.
The Saints beat the buzzer to snatch the win from the Pirates.
Alma Fernandez scored from underneath the basket on the final play of the game, and the Saints (3-3) edged the Pirates (1-6) 46-45 to close out the final day of the Ayer Classic.
With the Saints down by one and only six seconds left in the game, Luz Olea handled the ball for the Saints.
She dribbled nearly the length of the court then connected with Fernandez who scored the winning basket as time expired.
Carlissa Solorio earned a double-double for the Saints, with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Olea and Iceis McNutt scored 10 points each for the Saints.
“I am proud of the girls,” Santa Maria coach Erik Ramos said in a text. “We lost a heartbreaker to Santa Ynez (52-48) on the road Tuesday and got a re-match with them today. It was a great team win.”
Orcutt Academy 57, Lompoc 42
Orcutt Academy wrapped up its appearance at the Ayer Classic with a victory over the host Lompoc Braves on Saturday.
Mariah Lopez led the Spartans with 18 points.
Giselle Calderon had 12 points and was later named to the All-Tournament team.
The Spartans (7-1) went 3-1 in the Ayer Classic, suffering their only loss of the year to the Santa Barbara Dons in Orcutt Academy’s second Friday game.
In the Santa Barbara game, Calderon had 11 points while Lopez and Vanessa Salazar each had 12.
San Luis Obispo Tournament
Camarillo 65, Righetti 37
Gariela Jaquez racked up 21 points and the Camarillo Scorpions (9-0) tagged the Righetti Warriors (3-1) with their first loss in this tournament game at Nipomo High.
Jovel De Leon scored 14 points for Camarillo. Alyssa Marin had 11.
Malia Cabigon and Paityn Persson scored 13 and 10 points respectively for Righetti.
Boys Basketball
Sierra Pacific Tournament
Santa Maria’s boys basketball team rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit Friday night to edge Bakersfield Mira Monte 77-73 at the Sierra Pacific Tournament at Hanford Sierra Pacific High School.
The Saints (5-1) landed a berth in the championship game. Santa Maria will play Reedley at 6:15 p.m. Saturday night for the tournament championship.
Daisean Leekins scored 19 points and snared eight rebounds for the Saints Friday night. Justin Gutierrez put in 18 points.
Five Saints scored in double figures. Rolando Pina put in 12 points, Jon Garcilazo had 11 and Carlos Hidalgo scored 10.
Pina snared nine rebounds. Garcilazo had eight and Hidalgo pulled down seven.
After making four 3-pointers in the first half, the Saints buried eight in the second.