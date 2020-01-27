Round Table: Righetti's Paityn Persson and Santa Ynez' Nico Rocha named Athletes of the Week

Righetti basketball player Paityn Persson had a heck of a week. So did Santa Ynez soccer standout Nico Rocha.

For their efforts, they were named Athletes of the Week during Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.

Persson sank two buzzer-beating shots last Friday in a 59-58 overtime win at San Luis Obispo. Persson made a shot at the end of regulation to tie the game, then made the game-winning basket as the final buzzer sounded in overtime to give the Warriors a win and stay unbeaten in Mountain League play. The Warriors are 19-2 overall on the year.

She had 14 points and 12 rebounds against San Luis Obispo. In a break-away win over Nipomo on Jan. 21, Persson scored 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

"It feels good to get some recognition for that, although it was a team effort that got us to the end," Persson said of the thrilling win at SLO. "Alex (Paquet) hit a lot of 3s to get us back in the game and I was just in the right place at the right time. It felt good to make that game-winner."

Before that close game against SLO, the Warriors had been dominating most of their league opponents. Persson said it was good to have a tough league test as the CIF playoffs loom nearby.