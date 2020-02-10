Round Table: Orcutt's Erynn Padhal and Lompoc's Gracen Hayes named Athletes of the Week

Orcutt Academy basketball player Erynn Padhal said she never thought she'd be standing before the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table holding the Athlete of the Week award.

Lompoc High wrestler Gracen Hayes didn't know what to say.

Either way, they were both honored to be named Athletes of the Week at Monday's Round Table at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.

Padhal was named Female Athlete of the Week after she helped the Spartans earn two Ocean League wins and clinch the school's first-ever girls basketball league title. Padhal had 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting in the 67-23 win over Tempton on Feb. 7. She had 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting on Feb. 4 in the Spartans' 53-38 win over St. Joseph.

"Surprised," Padhal responded when asked to describe her emotions after taking the weekly honor for Northern Santa Barbara County.

Padhal has helped the Spartans go 21-4 this season heading into Tuesday's senior night game against Santa Maria.