Round Table: Orcutt's Erynn Padhal and Lompoc's Gracen Hayes named Athletes of the Week

Orcutt Academy basketball player Erynn Padhal said she never thought she'd be standing before the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table holding the Athlete of the Week award.
Lompoc High wrestler Gracen Hayes didn't know what to say.
Either way, they were both honored to be named Athletes of the Week at Monday's Round Table at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.
Padhal was named Female Athlete of the Week after she helped the Spartans earn two Ocean League wins and clinch the school's first-ever girls basketball league title. Padhal had 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting in the 67-23 win over Tempton on Feb. 7. She had 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting on Feb. 4 in the Spartans' 53-38 win over St. Joseph.
"Surprised," Padhal responded when asked to describe her emotions after taking the weekly honor for Northern Santa Barbara County.
Padhal has helped the Spartans go 21-4 this season heading into Tuesday's senior night game against Santa Maria.
"One of the main reasons has been our coaches," Padhall said, attributing the team's success to head coach Tom Robb and assistant coach Ed Torres. "They know a lot more and they see a lot more (than us). Especially when we're on the court and don't see what they see. They help us out and our mentality is finishing the season strong and playing hard in the playoffs."
Orcutt Academy basketball player Erynn Padhal is the Female Athlete of the Week. Spartans clinched first ever girls hoops title for school last week. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/d8QFDivFud— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 11, 2020
Hayes won his weight class at the Channel League Finals on Saturday, going undefeated in the 145-pound class. Hayes has not lost a league match all season.
"I just want to thank my coaches," Hayes said before handing the microphone back to Round Table emcee Charles Sommer after being named this week's winner. One of Hayes' coaches is his father Fred Hayes.
"He's the one that really pushes me, he's one of the key coaches," Hayes said.
.@lhsbraves’ Gracen Hayes is the Male Athlete of the Week after winning a Channel League title. Undefeated in league at 145 pounds. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/Bj6Z74cUPw— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 11, 2020
Hayes will wrestle at the CIF Southern Section Divisional Finals this weekend at Etiwanda High in Rancho Cucamonga. Hayes and his brother Corbin are both league champs. Corbin Hayes won the heavyweight title at the Channel League Finals on Saturday.
"We still wrestle," Gracen Hayes said. "He pushes me with the weight difference. He's bigger, so he's stronger. We just push each other."
Hancock College
Women's basketball coach Cary Nerelli introduced standout Milan McGary, who had 28 points in the Bulldogs' loss to Moorpark, the No. 2 team in the state, on Saturday. She averaged 20.5 points per game, seven rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the week.
"She's one of my favorites because she's a history student," Nerelli said of McGary. "She loves history and that's what I teach. She's been a pleasure to coach. I recruited her as a sophomore in high school and stayed on her 'til we finally brought her in."
Hancock is at Oxnard on Wednesday in a critical game that will have a major impact on the Bulldogs' playoff hopes.
Cabrillo
You have free articles remaining.
Athletic director Gary West brought a large group of standouts to Monday's Round Table. From the boys basketball team at CHS were Hayden Jory and Lorenzo Martinez. The Conqs start the playoffs at home Wednesday night as the No. 3 seed out of the Channel League, hosting La Puente at 6 p.m. in a CIF-SS Division 4A game.
The CHS girls basketball team was represented by Thea Reagan and Jesse Jenkins. The Conqs start the playoffs Thursday at Twentynine Palms.
Destiny Burke and Julia Esparza represented the Cabrillo girls wrestling team while Angel Martinez represented the CHS boys wrestling team. Ten CHS girls wrestlers qualified for the CIF divisional meet, including Esparza and Burke, who won league title Saturday.
Esparza went undefeated and won a league title at 143 pounds as Burke did the same at 137 pounds. Burke holds the record for fastest pin this year at 13 seconds. CHS had seven boys qualify for CIF. Martinez won a Channel League title as did teammate Patrick Durham (170 pounds). Martinez, a sophomore, won at 182 pounds.
St. Joseph
Al Garcia spoke for SJHS girls soccer, introducing top players Brianna Flores, Gulianna Corteguera and Eva Datuin. The Knights play at Bakersfield Highland in a CIF-CS Division 2 first-round game.
St. Joseph athletic director and basketball coach Tom Mott introduced basketball players Tim Noe, Emiliano Cisneros-Ruiz and Mason Gonzalez, three seniors who will be honored on senior night Tuesday against Righetti.
St. Joseph girls basketball players Alexis Brackett, Zayda Altheide and Natalie Reynoso were also honored at Round Table before their senior night game Monday night against Templeton.
Valley Christian
The Lions were represented by girls basketball coach Randy Stanford and assistant Kelly Mikkelson, along with players Grace Cose, Lindsay Mikkelson and Jenna Mason.
The Lions start their playoffs Thursday with a CIF-SS Division 5A first-round game at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel. They finished second in the Coast Valley League at 9-3.
The Lions are 13-7 overall.
Lompoc
Former athletic director and coach Dick Barrett brought the Braves to the Round Table, with the Hayes twins representing wrestling, Amy Bommersbach and Sarah Gavilano representing the LHS girls soccer team and Alayna Mendoza and Cheyanne Cordova representing the LHS girls basketball team.
The Braves girls soccer team are the Channel League co-champs. The LHS girls hoops team made the CIF playoffs as the No. 3 team in the Channel League.
Lompoc's Yoana Esquivel represented the LHS girls wrestling team after winning at the Channel League Finals on Saturday.
The Brave girls host La Quinta on Thursday at 3 p.m. in a CIF-SS D4 first-round game. Lompoc's girls basketball team plays at Covina Thursday.
Orcutt Academy
Tom Robb brought his league champion girls basketball team that featured Diamond Malicdem and Devyn Kendrick.
"Erynn has had an outstanding season," Robb said of Padhal. "Scoring, defensive rebounding, she's second on the team in blocked shots. She works really hard and this entire team takes pride in their defense. They know defense creates offense."
Santa Maria schools were not at Monday's Round Table as the school district was out for President's Lincoln's birthday. The Round Table will not be in session next Monday in observance of Presidents' Day.