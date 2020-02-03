Round Table: Hancock's Aryana Gonzales and Orcutt Academy's Elijah Stephenson named Athletes of the Week

Being on the court knowing there's only one sub on the bench is "good and bad. It's good because we have the right six players," Gonzales said. "Our team is very solid, both with our chemistry and how we relate to each other and bond with each other. I do feel like it is bad because we have to worry about injuries and playing time. But our coach is always willing to take us out for a couple minutes at a time."

Gonzales, who averages about 13 points a game for Hancock, said she was focused on attacking the basket against Ventura.

"I was driving more. My mentality this game was more confidence and trying to get my teammates involved while also looking for my own shot," she said.

Stephenson's shot that beat Templeton came with eight seconds left in the second overtime.

"I drove to the basket and it was a very off-balanced shot, I was not expecting it to go in, but I'm so glad it did," Stephenson said. "The crowd went wild and it was an amazing experience."

After an up-and-down start to the season, the Spartans are now 13-11 on the year and 3-6 in the Ocean League. They host league-leading Nipomo Tuesday night at Lakeview Jr. High.