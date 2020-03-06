Righetti set to face high-powered Paloma Valley in regional semi

On offense, "They have several 3-point shooters and look to attack the paint. It doesn't seem like they work the ball inside very much," said Hitch.

Paloma Valley routed Righetti's Mountain League rival, No. 5 Mission Prep, 55-32 in the quarterfinals Thursday night. Righetti got past No. 8 Spring Valley Mount Miguel 68-63 in overtime.

The Matadors carried just seven players and never subbed. However, "I'm not surprised at all that their starting five held up as long as they did," said Hitch.

"I knew Mount Miguel was a solid team. They have four really good guards and I knew we would have to have a great defensive night in order to stop them."

Hitch said, "I knew Mount Miguel only played five players, so I knew they would be disciplined on defense and not foul. I also knew they would be well-conditioned. They were a really good team."

The Warriors withstood a 32-point night for Mount Miguel freshman point guard Jennifer Moreno, whose defense also gave the Warriors headaches.

"Moreno was the best point guard we have ever played against, by far," Hitch said. "She was a well-rounded player.