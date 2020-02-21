Righetti breaks it open in the third quarter, advances to semifinals

Righetti led Clovis East 29-19 at halftime Friday night and the outcome was in doubt.
The Warriors out-scored the Timberwolves 29-3 in the third quarter, and the outcome wasn't in doubt anymore.
No. 2 Righetti (23-3) rode its big third quarter to a 71-38 win over No. 10 Clovis East (6-24) in a CIF Central Section Girls Basketball Division 1 quarterfinal at Righetti's Warrior Gym.
The Warriors received a bye in the first round. They will play No. 3 Arroyo Grande, a 74-40 winner over No. 6 San Luis Obispo, in the semifinals Wednesday night at Righetti. The tentative start time is 7 p.m.
Malia Cabigon, Alex Paquet and Mishila Garcia all hit a 3 for the Warriors in the first three minutes of the second half, and Righetti was rolling toward the semis.
"I felt like my shot was off in the first half but, as a shooter, you just have to keep shooting and that's what I did," Garcia said after she scored eight of her 12 points after intermission.
Santa Maria's CIF title run ended in heartbreak Friday night.
"My rhythm just came back."
Paquet, who was really the only consistent Righetti scorer before intermission, wound up with 15 points and led five Warriors in double figures. She scored 10 points in the first half.
Cabigon and Natalie Garcia (no relation to Mishila) both finished with 11 points. Natalie Garcia, who got the big, loud partisan Righetti crowd roaring with a nifty move around a defender in the lane for a made layup, did all her scoring in the second half.
The Timberwolves were able to keep the game at the slower tempo they wanted in the first half, but the Warriors were able to speed the game up after the break. Righetti turned Clovis East over on the first three Timberwolves possessions of the second half.
Ameyah Anderson finally scored the first Clovis East points of the second half at the 4:16 mark of the third quarter.
"I felt like in the first half, we were playing down to their level," said Mishila Garcia. "Coach (Desiree Hitch) told us at halftime that we needed to pick it up.
"We knew we had to pick it up or we were going to lose this game. Whatever (Hitch) said in the locker room worked."
Clovis East played a solid fourth quarter, scoring 16 points, but by then it was far too late.
Mahalia Green finished with 10 points for Clovis East. Kylie Ward had nine.
Righetti beat Clovis East 55-40 at Nipomo High School in the Mullahey Chrysler Jeep Holiday Tournament that Nipomo and San Luis Obispo hosted. That game was the Warriors' second of the season.
Clovis East was the only non-Mountain League quarterfinalist in the bottom half of the bracket. The Timberwolves beat No. 7 Fresno Bullard 51-30 in the first round.
Track
Western State Conference North Division Meet
Hancock College's Kevin Lopez won the men's javelin event with a personal best 36.65 meters (120 feet, 3 inches) at this meet at Bakersfield College.
Teammate Elijah Evans had two fourth-place finishes, in the 400 hurdles and the triple jump. Hancock's Letarian Brandon finished second in the 100 meters in a personal best 11.39 seconds.
Hancock's Stephanie Rodriguez won the triple jump with a best of 10.15 meters (33-3.75). She finished fourth in 13.68 in the 100.
Teammate Stephanie Arredondo finished sedond in the javelin (24.29 meters) and fifth in the discus (25.34 meters). Marisol Ponce was fourth in the discus (24.53 meters) and the hammer (25.06). Michele Marcelino finished fifth in 13:19 in the women's 3,000.