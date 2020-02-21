Righetti breaks it open in the third quarter, advances to semifinals

Righetti led Clovis East 29-19 at halftime Friday night and the outcome was in doubt.

The Warriors out-scored the Timberwolves 29-3 in the third quarter, and the outcome wasn't in doubt anymore.

No. 2 Righetti (23-3) rode its big third quarter to a 71-38 win over No. 10 Clovis East (6-24) in a CIF Central Section Girls Basketball Division 1 quarterfinal at Righetti's Warrior Gym.

The Warriors received a bye in the first round. They will play No. 3 Arroyo Grande, a 74-40 winner over No. 6 San Luis Obispo, in the semifinals Wednesday night at Righetti. The tentative start time is 7 p.m.

Malia Cabigon, Alex Paquet and Mishila Garcia all hit a 3 for the Warriors in the first three minutes of the second half, and Righetti was rolling toward the semis.

"I felt like my shot was off in the first half but, as a shooter, you just have to keep shooting and that's what I did," Garcia said after she scored eight of her 12 points after intermission.

"My rhythm just came back."

Paquet, who was really the only consistent Righetti scorer before intermission, wound up with 15 points and led five Warriors in double figures. She scored 10 points in the first half.