Righetti High girls basketball clinic
Righetti High School is hosting a free clinic for girls basketball players on May 10 and 11.
The clinic is for girls players in sixth through eighth grade. It is scheduled to be held at Righetti High's gym.
The May 10 clinic will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while the May 11 date will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To register, email Righetti coach Desiree Hitch at dhitch@righetti.us. The registration deadline is May 4. The clinic will be led by the Righetti coaching staff and alumni and current players.
The camp will focus on player development and will feature drill stations and competitive games.
Righetti Warrior Football Camp
The Righetti Warriors are hosting two football camps next month, the first for grades seven through nine and the second for grades four through six.
The grades 7-9 camp is set to run from June 17-21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The grades 4-6 camp is scheduled for June 24-28 at the same times.
The camp is free and open to students from Orcutt, Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Participants will condition, train, learn the Pistol Wing T Offense and shoulder-style tackling.
The camp will take place at Warrior Stadium. Participants will need to bring athletic attire and football cleats if possible. Sunscreen is also recommended. Players are asked to show up hydrated. A Righetti trainer will be available during the camp.
Righetti High varsity will playrs will train with the participants and will facilitate practices, demonstrating form and technique. The camp is also open to all youth football coaches that would like to learn the Pistol Wing T offense.
Visit righettifootball.com to preregister. Those who pre-register will receive a RHS football camp T-shirt.