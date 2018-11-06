Years of dominating the Los Padres League ended for Cabrillo High boys basketball on Feb. 8, 2018.
After trouncing Templeton 68-44 to clinch the program’s seventh straight LPL title and following the celebration in the middle of the CHS gym floor by the coaches and players, it signified not only a title-clinching moment for CHS – but the program’s last game in the LPL.
Now, the Conquistadores will aim to add this to their already deep history on the hardwood: A Channel League championship.
Third-year head coach C.J. Simmons knows that this time, more challenges await the Conqs once league play rolls around. But that doesn’t mean there will be wholesale changes for the Conqs in terms of preparation.
“The approach doesn’t change. My philosophy stays the same,” Simmons said during practice on Monday. “Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of new faces here. We are in a rebuilding stage but we start with defense first. I preach a lot of defense going into the new league.”
He’s aware most of the new league challengers will come with the height advantage.
“We’ll be undersized for most of the year, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t be ferocious on defense,” Simmons said. “I’m really emphasizing boxing out and those kind of defensive things early on in the year.”
While CHS is carrying seven consecutive LPL titles into the revamped league, the Conqs will be joining a league that was dominated by San Marcos one season ago.
The Royals went a perfect 8-0 in league games and finished 27-7 overall. Among their victories was a 76-54 Central Coast Classic tournament win over CIF State Playoff qualifier Lompoc and a 73-43 tournament romp over CIF Southern Section playoff team Arroyo Grande.
But the Royals are enduring some losses.
The top three scorers from a year ago Jackson Stormo, Ryan Godges and Stef Korfas have all graduated. All three averaged between 12.4 to 17.8 points per game last season according to Max Preps. Stormo was also the Royals’ top rebounder at 12.8 boards per game.
With those departures from graduation, does this make CHS the automatic favorite to win the Channel League?
“I think all those teams up that way will be teams to beat,” Simmons said. “We definitely feel very confident that we can get to the top three and make the playoffs. We’re extremely confident that we can go in and compete on any given night.”
The Royals won’t be the only stout challenge in the Channel League, though.
Along with Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos, longtime LPL rivals Lompoc and Santa Ynez are joining the C.L. hardwood this winter. The Braves made a deep playoff run in the CIF Southern Section Division 4A postseason before getting rewarded with a state bid, while the Pirates tied for second in the LPL at 10-4 in the final season of the Rod Caughell era.
“It absolutely got competitive in the end in the LPL,” Simmons said. “With being successful as long as Cabrillo basketball has been in the LPL, you got the best out of everybody. I go back to the game against Santa Maria when we had to come back from behind and Santa Ynez gave us a run at their place. It was definitely getting competitive, never boredom.”
Not only is Simmons and the Conqs transitioning to a new league, they’re moving on without top scorer LeAndrew Knight. The four-year varsity letter winner earned a collection of accolades during his CHS career, including winning the Lee Central Coast Newspapers All-Area Most Valuable Player nod in 2017 and earning All-LPL First Team recognition.
There are other Conqs to replace on CHS’s end, though.
Top inside presence Austin Olsen has since graduated. Three-point marksman Nico Marquez has also walked with his graduation cap and gown this past June.
Cabrillo has six members from last season’s league title run expected to be back. Among them include senior forwards Blake Beecher and Eddy Little.
Speaking of the number six – that’s the number of guys who can score for CHS this winter, Simmons said.
“I think I have six guys who can score double digits on any given night,” Simmons said, who cited returning point guard Jeremy Hicks and the starting forward Little as two of those guys capable of reaching double digits.
Hicks says his role on the floor – from scoring to leadership – expands even more. He also says his team is fueled by the doubters who think CHS will struggle after losing Knight and the 2018 class.
“It gives us motivation. We may not have the same size but we have chemistry and we can play less isolation basketball,” Hicks said. “It’s not going to be us concentrating on scoring from one person.”
Little is another one with more on his plate on the floor.
“I feel like I have to fill all those roles. But it’s not just me, it’s the team. We all got to do what we got to do and play our roles,” Little said.
And one way to prepare for the upcoming Channel League gauntlet is opening the season up against a former C.L. powerhouse: Ventura High in a 5 p.m. home game on Nov. 17. The Cougars went 11-12 and lost in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 3AA playoffs to Leuzinger.
Overall, Simmons says he likes the enthusiasm and preparation of this year’s Conqs as new challenges from a new league loom.
“They definitely have a chip on their shoulder,” Simmons said. “When we get in here it’s a lot of energy and a lot of competing against one another and wanting to get better each day.”