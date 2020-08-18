Player of the Decade: Two-time All-Area MVP Erin Jenkins will go down as one of the greats

Player Profile: Erin Jenkins Cabrillo SG (2014-18) Averaged 16.2 points, 7 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game

Scored 1,779 points in 111 career games

Named All-Area MVP in 2017 and 2018

Three-time Los Padres League MVP

All-League four years

Won four LPL titles

Teams went 94-17 in her four years, 54-2 in LPL

With hundreds of girls basketball players hitting the court every year on the Central Coast, being named the All-Area MVP even once is quite a task.

Earning the honor twice? That's almost unheard of.

But Erin Jenkins accomplished that feat, one of only three players to do so since 2000.

Jenkins was named the Times' All-Area MVP in 2017 and 2018, after her junior and senior years at Cabrillo High. Aly Beebe (2010 and '11) and Meghan Gnekow (2001 and '02) are the only other players to do that this century. Both Beebe (St. Joseph) and Gnekow (Santa Ynez) went on to sign with Pac-12 schools, Beebe joining Stanford and Gnekow playing for USC.

Jenkins played the past two seasons at Northwest Nazarene in Idaho, where she grew up.

The former Conquistadore is the first nominee for Player of the Decade in girls basketball. The list of nominees from Northern Santa Barbara and South San Luis Obispo counties is put together by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, which has queried area coaches for their input while also researching league awards, individual statistics and team achievements.