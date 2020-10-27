Player of the Decade: See who advances to the semifinal round

Now things are getting interesting.
The first round of voting in the Player of the Decade contest saw a lot of activity, but not many close match-ups.
The quarterfinals also saw some serious voting action, a lot of which was late, and some really close races.
Eight nominees entered the quarterfinals with four match-ups and three of those contests came down to 150 votes or fewer.
The Heather Madrigal crowd made the biggest late push Tuesday to help their candidate advance as 3,044 total votes were cast in the quarterfinal round of the contest, which aims to name the top girls hoops player of the past decade from Northern Santa Barbara County and Southern San Luis Obispo County.
Madrigal edged Aly Beebe, a former St. Joseph teammate and the No. 1 seed, 549-404. At 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Madrigal held a slim 355-340 edge over Beebe.
The Ashley Herlihy-Syenna Ramirez showdown really came down to the wire, with Herlihy edging Ramirez 456-416. The Ramirez crowd closed strong, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Herlihy votes. (Herlihy led 381-305 Tuesday morning).
The other close match-up was between Mariah Cooks and Tatiana Dunlap.
Cooks, a former Righetti standout, couldn't overcome a strong Dunlap turnout as Dunlap won 351-260.
The fourth match-up of the quarterfinals was not close as Kaitlyn Flowers continued to overwhelm her competition. After having the highest vote total of the first round, Flowers had the second-highest total in the quarterfinals with 520 votes. She had the biggest total advantage, though, as Flowers beat out former Cabrillo High standout Erin Jenkins 520-88.
That means the final four are Ashlyn Herlihy, Tatiana Dunlap, Kaitlyn Flowers and Heather Madrigal.
Herlihy is the only remaining nominee that didn't play at St. Joseph High. Madrigal played her first three seasons there before transferring to Arroyo Grande for her senior campaign.
Dunlap and Flowers are actually two Lompoc Valley natives and Dunlap played her freshman season at Cabrillo High School. Flowers spent all four years of her high school career at St. Joseph, winning a state title as a freshman.
After two rounds of competition, there have been about 7,600 votes cast in the tournament. The Times and Record polled current and former area coaches to develop a list of 16 nominees. Now four remain.
Voting will start Wednesday morning online. Votes cast from our three websites (santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and synews.com) are combined to determine the winner in each head-to-head matchup. Voting for the semifinal round will close on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.
Player of the Decade: Infographic
No. 1 Aly Beebe vs. No. 8 Heather Madrigal
Beebe earned the No. 1 seed after she averaged 20.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 3.4 blocks a game during her junior season. She led the Knights to two CIF Southern Section title and a state title. She missed her senior season with an ACL injury and then signed with Stanford.
Beebe scored 1,423 points in just three seasons and had a legitimate shot at a 2,000-point career.
Madrigal was in the same class as Beebe and they spent the first three years of their high school careers together at St. Joseph.
Madrigal then transferred to Arroyo Grande for her senior season and helped the Eagles win their first CIF-SS title in girls basketball in 2011-12. She finished her career with four total CIF titles (Southern Section and state) and a 48-0 mark in league games. She played at Cal Poly.
No. 2 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 7 Syenna Ramirez
Herlihy, the No. 2 seed will face Ramirez. Herlihy is currently playing at Santa Clara. She earned the Times' All-Area MVP award as a junior and was also the 2016 San Luis Obispo County Player of the Year. She averaged 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game as a senior at Arroyo Grande.
At Santa Clara, Herlihy redshirted in 2016-17 and has grown into a starting role the last two seasons, averaging over 10 points and 7 rebounds a game. Herlihy earned All-West Coast Conference honors the last two years.
Ramirez scored over 1,300 points in her career.
As a senior, she averaged over 17 points a game and culminated her prep career with a 427-point season. Ramirez starred at Hancock after her St. Joseph days.
No. 3 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 6 Erin Jenkins
Flowers won a state title at St. Joseph during that 2010-11 season. She would go on to score over 1,400 points in her St. Joseph career while also providing the Knights with elite defense and rebounding. As a senior in the 2013-14 season, she averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.8 steals per game.
Flowers played at Akron after high school.
Jenkins was named All-Area MVP in back-to-back seasons at Cabrillo. During her senior season, she averaged 20.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
Jenkins scored 1,779 total points during her Cabrillo career, which spanned 111 games. She averaged 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game. Jenkins plays at Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho.
No. 4 Mariah Cooks vs. No. 5 Tatiana Dunlap
Cooks played four years at Washington State after starring at Righetti. As a junior, Cooks averaged 17.2 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game.
In her senior year, Cooks was named the PAC 7 League MVP as she averaged 21.7 points per game and 12 rebounds in league play.
She led the Warriors to the quarterfinals of the playoffs averaging 22 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. She also earned All-CIF honors.
Dunlap played at CSU San Bernardino and Cal Lutheran after winning a state title at St. Joseph. During her senior season, the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.7 points, 3.0 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as the Knights went 19-9.
You can vote online through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Vote on all three of our sites: santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.
