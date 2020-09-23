Player of the Decade: Santa Ynez' Hailey King overcame major injury to lead Pirates

Player profile: Hailey King Santa Ynez G (2007-11) Averaged 15.3 points, 3.5 rebs., 2.7 assists as SR

Tore ACL during JR season

Led Pirates to LPL championship as SR

Santa Ynez made quarterfinals that year

Played at Cal State Fullerton for 3 seasons

Hailey King averaged 14.3 points, five rebounds and two steals a game during her junior basketball season at Santa Ynez.

The problem is, King played in just three games that season. She suffered a torn ACL in December of her junior year and wouldn't play again that season. She scored 14 points against Dos Pueblos, 16 against Nipomo and 13 against Santa Barbara in the three games she played in that 2009-10 campaign.

King rehabbed for a year and made it back to the Pirate lineup as a senior in 2010-11, scoring 427 points that year and leading Santa Ynez to the Los Padres League title, the Pirates' most recent league championship in girls hoops.

“I went to Joe Dugan in Solvang every day for rehab," King told the Times' Kenny Cress at the end of her senior season in 2011. “Then I started going to P3 in Santa Barbara after six months. After that I could start doing everything (on the basketball court), but I wasn’t nearly 100 percent.”

“I think the right ACL is better than the other one,” thanks to all the rehab work, King told Cress. “It’s stronger.”