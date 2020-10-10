Player of the Decade: Ravynn Anielski sparked rapid turnaround at Pioneer Valley

Player Profile: Ravynn Anielski Pioneer Valley G (2017-20) Averaged 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals per game

Scored 1,098 points in three seasons

Named All-Area MVP, Ocean League MVP as JR

Led Panthers to Ocean League title in 2018-19

Some players helped their teams maintain a string of success. Some have shined even as their teams never dominated leagues or made deep playoff runs.

Others have helped their teams pull off remarkable turnarounds.

None, however, have pulled off the type of job Ravynn Anielski knocked off at Pioneer Valley.

Let's look at her sophomore and junior seasons with the Panthers. As a sophomore in 2017-18, Anielski scored 10.5 points per game and the Panthers went 3-22 overall and 0-14 in the PAC 8 League. There were some games that season where Anielski scored roughly half her team's points.

Then, in 2018-19, the Panthers moved to the Ocean League and Anielski helped Pioneer Valley engage in that turnaround.

After finishing 19 games under .500 the year prior, Anielski and the Panthers went 17-9 and 11-1 in league games. That's a 27-game swing in one year, going from 19 games under .500 to eight games over.

And Anielski led that swing, dominating the Ocean League. She scored 19.2 points a game that year, adding 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.2 steals. Anielski was named the Times' All-Area MVP that year and she earned Ocean League MVP honors.