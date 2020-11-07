Player of the Decade: Cameron Walker, a once-in-a-generation talent

Player Profile: Cameron Walker Righetti SF (2011-15) 6-foot-7, 180 pounds Three-time All-Area MVP

Helped Righetti to CIF final as FR

Earned four star status

Signed with Stanford

Played two seasons with Cardinal

Graduated from Stanford in 2019

Could Cameron Walker shoot?

Yes, he could.

Could he handle the ball? Absolutely.

Did his athleticism allow him to play above the rim? No doubt.

Did he have the size and ability to affect games on the defensive end? No question.

Cameron Walker could do just about anything on a basketball court. But that's not what made him special.

Walker did all those things on the court at an elite and consistent level.

Walker developed a reliable outside shot during his time at Righetti High. He was a very good ball-handler who was able to run the offense or create his own shot.

But, at 6-foot-7, his athleticism, length and size allowed him to do all those things on a higher plane than everyone he was playing against.

Walker has been chosen as the fourth Player of the Decade nominee. The Times is compiling a list of 16 candidates for its Player of the Decade contest.

Walker was named All-Area MVP in his sophomore and senior seasons and All-Area co-MVP in 2014, his junior year. Kevin Barbarick, currently Righetti's athletic director, coached Walker all four years he was on the varsity team with the Warriors. Barbarick has decades of coaching experience.