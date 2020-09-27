Player of the Decade: Aly Beebe crammed a lifetime's worth of achievements in three years with St. Joseph

Player Profile: Aly Beebe St. Joseph C (2008-12) Won two CIF-SS titles and a CIF State title

Scored over 1,400 points in just 3 seasons

Averaged 20 points, 12 rebounds in JR season

Also school record holder in high jump

Signed with Stanford Cardinal

For a career filled with so many historic achievements, it's a bit odd to still wonder "What if?"

What if Aly Beebe never suffered that major knee injury before her senior season?

What if she never suffered another injury early on at Stanford?

The answers to those questions can never be known, but we do know how much pure dominance Beebe exuded in her three healthy seasons with the Knights.

Let's take a look: She helped the Knights win back-to-back CIF Southern Section titles during her freshman and sophomore seasons.

During her junior season, Beebe developed into one of the most dominant players in the entire state, if not the country, when she powered the Knights to a Division III State championship.

Beebe became a top-10 recruit nationally after that junior season and committed to play for Stanford. But she suffered an ACL injury playing on the AAU circuit in July of 2011. The injury sidelined her for an entire year and she would never suit up for the Knights after that junior season.

Beebe suffered another knee injury at Stanford and medically retired as a red-shirt freshman in 2013 without ever being able to play a game for the Cardinal.