Pioneer Valley's girls basketball team has won all of its first three games in their inaugural Ocean League campaign.
Ravynn Anielski keyed a spurt that gave the Panthers a commanding lead in the second quarter, Brianna Robles made sure they stayed ahead by hitting some key shots in the fourth, and Pioneer Valley (7-5, 3-0) beat Orcutt Academy 59-47 Tuesday night.
The game was played at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home gym. The Spartans are 9-3, 1-1. Both teams, along with most of the other Central Coast sports programs moved to the CIF Central Section from the Southern Section earlier this year.
Pioneer Valley played in the PAC 8 League last season, the school's last in the Southern Section before the move. Orcutt Academy played in the Los Padres League.
When the Panthers moved, they joined smaller schools from the former Los Padres League, with the exception of Atascadero, which came from the PAC 8.
Still, the Panthers have won their first three league games in coach Michael Bloodworth's second season after winning three games in 2017-18, Bloodworth's first campaign at the helm.
Anielski, a junior, is in her third year on the varsity. She said the Panthers started to gain confidence with a good summer campaign.
"The biggest difference this year is we've got good chemistry and bonding," said Anielski.
"We want to win and go to CIF," Anielski said. Actually, unlike the Southern Section, any Central Section team that does not win a league championship can petition to get into the CIF Central Section Playoffs.
Anielski spoke after she popped in a team-high 25 points, including the first 10 as the Panthers went on a 16-4 run the last 3:51 of the first half to turn a 17-17 tie into a 33-21 halftime lead.
Pioneer Valley withstood a game-high 29 points by Mariah Lopez, Orcutt Academy's 6-foot-1 junior center.
Anielski put the Panthers ahead for good, 20-17, with an old-fashioned 3-point play at the 3:51 mark of the second quarter. She helped the Panthers amp up their defensive pressure as the Spartans turned the ball over six straight times after the game was tied for the last time.
"We went to a full-court press, and they wasn't expecting it," said Bloodworth.
"That was the key. It just went back-and-forth," after the Panthers made their big run.
Arianna Alonzo made two timely shots in the third quarter and Brianna Robles, in quick succession, made three big mid-range shots in the fourth as the Spartans were trying to rally.
"Brianna came up huge. HUGE," said Bloodworth. "They weren't expecting her to score, and she took advantage of the mis-matches. Good for her"
Brianna Robles said her mid-range shooting "has been going pretty good this year," and she made those shots at important times.
The Spartans got the ball inside to Lopez with some regularity, especially in the second half. Trouble was, the lob pass to Lopez was the ONLY play that worked consistently for the Spartans.
Besides, Brianna Robles helped Pioneer Valley have a fair amount of success in stopping the play in the first half. "I just tried to get a hand in (Lopez's) face," on defense, Brianna Robles said.
Lopez helped the Spartans make a small rally in the fourth quarter, but 56-47, with 1:56 left, was the closest the Spartans could come.
"Mariah did a remarkable job tonight," said Bloodworth. "She did everything she could to help her team. I don't think she ever left the game." Lopez scored several second-half baskets inside in traffic against the smaller Panthers after grabbing the offensive rebounds.
However, Orcutt couldn't score consistently enough and Aaliyah Moreno, besides scoring 11 points, got inside for some timely offensive rebounds late in the second half to help the Panthers keep draining the clock.
Rachel Robles helped keep the Panthers in good position in the first half. She scored all of her seven points then.
Both teams will play 6:45 p.m. league games Friday night. Pioneer Valley will be at Templeton. Orcutt Academy will host Morro Bay at Lakeview.
Santa Maria 55, Morro Bay 33
After scoring three points in the first quarter, the Saints (6-5, 2-1) out-scored the Pirates 17-8 in the second to take a 20-17 halftime lead then pulled away for an Ocean League win at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym.
Kandy Ramirez led Santa Maria with 16 points, and nine Santa Maria players scored. Sonia Slavikova put in 10 points, and Nat Sanchez and Iceis McNutt both added nine.
Boys soccer
Santa Ynez 5, Cabrillo 1
Five Pirates scored and Sam Villa had two assists as the Pirates beat the Conquistadores in a Channel League game at Santa Ynez.
Saturday Girls Wrestling
Born Vicious Tournament
Santa Maria's Itzel Vera won the 143-pound weight class championship, and the Saints finished second at this tournament in Bakersfield.
Santa Maria's Audrey Sanchez was the runner-up at 101 pounds. Other Saints placing in the top four included Andrea Gutierrez (third place at 126 pounds), Jennifer Lopez (third at 131), Erika Sierra (fourth at 106), Brenda Ballesteros (fourth at 116), Orelia Velasco (fourth at 160) and Laura Negrette (fourth at 189).