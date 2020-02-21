Orcutt Academy holds off Reedley, moves into semifinals

The Orcutt Academy girls had one good scoring surge Friday night.
That was enough to get the Spartans into the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 4 basketball playoffs.
Orcutt expanded what had been a 27-26 lead over Reedley at the 6:07 mark of the third quarter to 49-31 at the 5:29 mark of the fourth. The No. 2 Spartans held off the determined No. 7 Pirates for a 54-46 quarterfinal win at Lakeview Junior High School.
The Spartans (24-4) will host No. 3 Caruthers, a 70-45 winner over No. 6 McFarland, at Lakeview Wednesday night in the semifinals. Tentative start time is 7 p.m. Reedley finished 19-11.
Top-ranked Hancock Sierra Pacific won its quarterfinal game easily Friday night, 77-36 over No. 9 Bakersfield Highland.
The Spartans had never won a playoff game before this year. Now they have two post-season wins.
No. 2 Righetti (23-3) rode its big third quarter to a 71-38 win over No. 10 Clovis East (6-24) in a CIF Central Section Girls Basketball Division 1 quarterfinal at Righetti's Warrior Gym.
"Oh yes," Orcutt sophomore point guard Giselle Calderon said afterward Friday night. "It's starting to sink in just now that we're in the semis."
Miah Paz hit a 3 with 2.2 seconds left in the third quarter to get the Pirates within 37-31 going into the fourth quarter. However, Calderon and the Orcutt defense jump-started a Spartans spurt the first part of the fourth quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
After Mariah Lopez took a Vanessa Salazar pass and scored inside for the first points of the fourth, Calderon hit a two-point shot then nailed consecutive 3's.
Meanwhile the Spartans turned the Pirates, who had been taking pretty good care of the ball against Orcutt's trademark defensive pressure until then, over on the first five Reedley fourth-quarter possessions.
"I feel like we came out (at the start) and played at their (slower) tempo," said Calderon. "We can't afford to do that.
"Then we got it together and were able to speed the game up." Orcutt led 27-22 at halftime.
After the Spartans got that 49-31 lead, the Pirates made a run at them.
Reedley scored on seven of its next nine possessions, the Pirates turned the Spartans over four times and Reedley was within 52-46 with 1:09 left.
It was an early season showdown Friday afternoon between two of the area’s best softball pitchers.
The Pirates had a chance to pull with in three but they missed a 3-point shot, and Lopez grabbed the rebound for the Spartans. Calderon was fouled and she made both ends of the one-and-one with 41.1 seconds left for the last points of the game.
Calderon scored a game-high 18 points. Lopez had 13, and Erynn Padhal scored 10 for the Spartans.
Paz led the Pirates with 17 points. Madison Haney, who played a solid game in the lane, scored 11 for Reedley. The Pirates kept themselves in it by making 12 of their 16 free throws.