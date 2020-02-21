Orcutt Academy holds off Reedley, moves into semifinals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After Mariah Lopez took a Vanessa Salazar pass and scored inside for the first points of the fourth, Calderon hit a two-point shot then nailed consecutive 3's.

Meanwhile the Spartans turned the Pirates, who had been taking pretty good care of the ball against Orcutt's trademark defensive pressure until then, over on the first five Reedley fourth-quarter possessions.

"I feel like we came out (at the start) and played at their (slower) tempo," said Calderon. "We can't afford to do that.

"Then we got it together and were able to speed the game up." Orcutt led 27-22 at halftime.

After the Spartans got that 49-31 lead, the Pirates made a run at them.

Reedley scored on seven of its next nine possessions, the Pirates turned the Spartans over four times and Reedley was within 52-46 with 1:09 left.

The Pirates had a chance to pull with in three but they missed a 3-point shot, and Lopez grabbed the rebound for the Spartans. Calderon was fouled and she made both ends of the one-and-one with 41.1 seconds left for the last points of the game.

Calderon scored a game-high 18 points. Lopez had 13, and Erynn Padhal scored 10 for the Spartans.