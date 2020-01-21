Orcutt Academy girls display a one-two punch that is tough to contend with

The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team has regarded itself as a defense-oriented team all season.

The Spartans out-did themselves in that department Friday night. Playing crosstown rival St. Joseph in their home gym at Lakeview Junior High School for first place in the Ocean League, Orcutt's defenders wreaked even more havoc than usual.

They were all over the place, making steals, getting into passing lanes, blocking shots. The Spartans overwhelmed the Knights from the outset and eventually won 56-25 to go to 15-4, 3-0.

Orcutt has allowed an opponent 50 points or more just three times this season. The 25 points the Spartans gave up Friday night marked the third-lowest point total against them this season.

Friday night marked the first time Orcutt Academy assistant coach Ed Torres, the former veteran St. Joseph head coach, had faced his old team and his new squad's defense made it a runaway early.

"Our defense fuels our offense," said Orcutt Academy head coach Tom Robb afterward, and that's the way it was in the first half.

The Spartans, en route to a 34-12 halftime lead, scored 21 points off St. Joseph turnovers before the break. The Knights had 20 turnovers at halftime.