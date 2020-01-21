Orcutt Academy girls display a one-two punch that is tough to contend with

The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team has regarded itself as a defense-oriented team all season.
The Spartans out-did themselves in that department Friday night. Playing crosstown rival St. Joseph in their home gym at Lakeview Junior High School for first place in the Ocean League, Orcutt's defenders wreaked even more havoc than usual.
They were all over the place, making steals, getting into passing lanes, blocking shots. The Spartans overwhelmed the Knights from the outset and eventually won 56-25 to go to 15-4, 3-0.
Orcutt has allowed an opponent 50 points or more just three times this season. The 25 points the Spartans gave up Friday night marked the third-lowest point total against them this season.
Friday night marked the first time Orcutt Academy assistant coach Ed Torres, the former veteran St. Joseph head coach, had faced his old team and his new squad's defense made it a runaway early.
"Our defense fuels our offense," said Orcutt Academy head coach Tom Robb afterward, and that's the way it was in the first half.
The Spartans, en route to a 34-12 halftime lead, scored 21 points off St. Joseph turnovers before the break. The Knights had 20 turnovers at halftime.
Robb's team's defense was the story in the first half. In the second half, something else happened. Orcutt, which had struggled in its half court sets on offense in the first half, made those click in the second.
Freshman Devyn Kendrick was one of the ones most responsible for that. She connected with open teammates on a series of short passes. Erynn Padhal made three layups, and Orcutt made some short-to-mid-range shots they in the second half that the Spartans had missed in the first.
"We're finally putting it all together," said Kendrick. "We've been working really hard in practice."
Kendrick, point guard Giselle Calderon and Diaminsol Malicdem were the leaders in a swarming Orcutt defense that made life hard for the St. Joseph offense. The Knights made five baskets Friday night.
"We wanted to make them take a timeout in the first two minutes," Calderon said. The Spartans did that. St. Joseph coach Analise Riezebos called time at the 6:40 mark of the first quarter.
The Spartans had hit their first three shots by then and had a 7-0 lead. They scored the first 12 points of the game.
Besides her defense, Calderon's shot was working. Orcutt's season scoring leader had 16 points at halftime and wound up with 22.
At press time, Orcutt Academy had the second-highest MaxPreps state ranking of any CIF Central Section Division 4 team, behind Hanford Sierra Pacific. If Friday night is any indications the Spartans, who lost in the first round of Division 3, are primed for a big playoff run.
The Spartans will play a league game at Templeton at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.