Ocean League hoops: Templeton pulls away from Santa Maria in league opener

Free throw shooting for his team had been “pretty rough,” Templeton coach Shawn Koehler said Thursday night.
One would never have known that by the way the Eagles shot free throws in the second quarter.
Templeton put up 10 foul shots in the second quarter and made eight. That helped the Eagles beat foul and turnover-prone Santa Maria 59-46 at the Saints’ Wilson Gym in the Ocean League opener for both teams.
“We’ve really worked on free throw shooting the last couple practices, and tonight we finally made them,” Koehler said afterward.
“Getting to the basket is a big part of our game, and it helps when we’re making free throws.”
Templeton moved to 6-9 overall. Santa Maria is 6-7.
Thanks in part to the made free throws, the taller Eagles out-scored the Saints 19-10 the second quarter to take a 33-25 halftime lead. Santa Maria never recovered.
Hannah Clark, Hope Irwin and Ashlyn Janzen gave the Saints a lot of trouble with their offensive rebounding throughout, and they finished with 17, 16 and 10 points respectively for the Eagles.
Templeton had 14 second-chance points in the second half.
Luz Olea buried four 3-point shots and led Santa Maria with a game-high 18 points, but the Saints could not overcome their foul-plagued first half, Templeton’s offensive rebounding or their own turnovers, which often came in bunches.
“I thought our press was getting to them a little bit, but we had 13 fouls in the first half so we had to back off that some,” said Santa Maria coach Erik Ramos.
“We like to play fast, and when you have that many fouls that hinders you some from doing that. We were (eventually) forced to play their slow game.”
Templeton made 15 of its 19 foul shots to Santa Maria’s 8 of 16.
Santa Maria season scoring and rebounding leader Carlissa Solorio went down hard in the second quarter after incurring a blocking foul on contact inside.
Solorio limped heavily off the court. She gradually began moving better on the sideline, but she did not return to the game.
“The trainer said it was 50-50 as far as (the risk to Solorio if she went back in), but I didn’t want to take the chance of her aggravating that left knee injury,” said Ramos.
“We have nine league games left and we need her.” Solorio, who came in averaging nearly 17 points and 14 rebounds a game, finished with five points.
Solorio had four fouls, but Ramos said that was not the reason he didn’t put her back in.
“I’m not a believer in subbing when someone gets in trouble,” said Ramos. “They just have to figure it out and play smarter defense.”
The Saints will play a 6:30 p.m. league game Tuesday at crosstown rival St. Joseph.
Girls soccer
Lompoc 3, San Marcos 2
After a 1-1 draw with Cabrillo on Tuesday, the Braves bounced back in a big way with a win at San Marcos Thursday.
Ayziah Simmons made he score sheet again with a pair of goals as Katie Guzman also found the back of the net for the Braves.
Eme Tate had an assist for the Braves.
"We had fantastic outings from freshman Sarah Gavilanes, Selena Garcia and Amy Bommersbach," Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said. "Our pressure and our transitions game were on point tonight, and that led us to a lot of possession throughout the match."
The Braves will host Santa Barbara on Tuesday in another Channel League game.