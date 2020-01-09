Ocean League hoops: Templeton pulls away from Santa Maria in league opener

“I thought our press was getting to them a little bit, but we had 13 fouls in the first half so we had to back off that some,” said Santa Maria coach Erik Ramos.

“We like to play fast, and when you have that many fouls that hinders you some from doing that. We were (eventually) forced to play their slow game.”

Templeton made 15 of its 19 foul shots to Santa Maria’s 8 of 16.

Santa Maria season scoring and rebounding leader Carlissa Solorio went down hard in the second quarter after incurring a blocking foul on contact inside.

Solorio limped heavily off the court. She gradually began moving better on the sideline, but she did not return to the game.

“The trainer said it was 50-50 as far as (the risk to Solorio if she went back in), but I didn’t want to take the chance of her aggravating that left knee injury,” said Ramos.

“We have nine league games left and we need her.” Solorio, who came in averaging nearly 17 points and 14 rebounds a game, finished with five points.

Solorio had four fouls, but Ramos said that was not the reason he didn’t put her back in.