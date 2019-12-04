The Nipomo girls basketball team's game Wednesday night followed a familiar script.
A lot of Titans scored, and Nipomo won easily.
This time, Makennah Simonson racked up 20 points and hit four 3-pointers, helping Nipomo to a 65-28 win in a San Luis Obispo Tournament game at Nipomo.
Ten Titans scored and Nipomo hit 10 3's. Kacie Slover made two treys, Kayden Sanders made two, and Allyson Cramer and Chloe Wells each hit one.
Kat Anderson finished with 11 points. Slover scored eight. Sanders put in six points, Carmer had five and Wells scored three.
You have free articles remaining.
Shantille Simonson scored five points for the Titans, Honnalee Kennedy had four and Sienna Magallon had one.
Orcutt Academy 58, Santa Ynez 38
The Spartans (4-0) stayed perfect on the year with a cross-section win at Lakeview Junior High School.
Mariah Lopez led Orcutt with 19 points. Erynn Padhal added 15 points and Giselle Calderon put in 11.
Grace Padilla scored 12 points for the Pirates (1-3).