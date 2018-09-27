Jason Finley is cooking up something special.
The 38-year-old chef is the new head coach of Santa Ynez High School’s varsity girls basketball team.
The seasoned chef sure knows food.
He can be found in the kitchen at the Buellton Senior Center while also working as a private caterer for Pam Gnekow’s Country Garden Catering.
And he knows basketball.
“My oldest daughter, Kiele, started playing basketball at the Santa Ynez Valley Charter School seven years ago. I ended up taking over the program and led the team to back-to-back valley championships,” said Finley. “Then I started a club team here in the valley – the Wildcats.”
For the last four years, Finley has done double-duty with the Wildcats while also working an assistant coach under Mike Alexander.
“Mike had a good philosophy. He’s an X's and O's guy,” said Finley. “He left us in good shape and I have high expectations.”
When Alexander gave up the head coach’s job at the end of last season to concentrate on his Swoosh Basketball program, Athletic Director Cris Avery moved Finley into the head coach’s seat.
“Now that I’m the head coach, I’m taking a sabbatical from the Wildcats,” said Finley.
That’s okay because the Wildcats don’t have any players anymore.
Why?
“Because all those girls are now at the high school,” said Finley. “Every single girl on our Pirates’ team was a Wildcat.”
Now Finley gets to combine his two loves and with the Wildcats/Pirates and he’s planning a basketball feast.
It begins with a healthy appetizer course complete with a rigorous conditioning program.
His entree will feature a full-motion offense with a side order of in-your-face, pressure defense.
Dessert will be sweet as he plans to serve up a winning season, restoring retired coach JoAnn Reck’s Pirate dynasty.
“It starts with conditioning. Our goal, when you play for us, is to get the girls to understand they have to be strong enough to play full games – don’t take a second off,” said Finley. “The girls need to be in top shape because we’re going to play a fast-paced, full-motion offense – move the ball, move the ball, don’t stand there and hold it.
“On defense, it will be pressure, pressure, pressure – in-your-face, man-to-man pressure. Play tough and leave the other team gasping for air.”
Santa Ynez lost four to graduation – Sarah Perkins, Ashley Quiroga, Yvette Escobar and Kaelie Klaft.
The 2018-19 Pirates return eight players from last year’s fifth place Los Padres League team (9-12, 7-7 LPL).
But a strong nucleus returns including fourth-year captain Lita Wright and junior Malia Loos in the backcourt as the Pirates move over to the Channel League.
“Lita gets everyone into the mix as our point guard. She was All-LPL as a sophomore. Malia, our shooting guard, is probably the best shooter I’ve ever seen,” said Finley. “Marlies Cortez and Grace Padilla are our centers but we don’t run a traditional center. We play as though everyone is a guard.”
Cortez is one of the mainstays of the Pirates’ girls volleyball team and stays busy between volleyball practice and games and basketball practice.
Cortez is not alone.
Forwards Quincy Valle and Morgan Blunt are playing fall sports while finding the time to get to basketball practice – Valle is a kicker for the football team while Blunt is one of the leaders of the girls golf team.
“We have a lot of experience and only two seniors,” said Finley. “Unfortunately one of our two seniors is our point guard.”
Finley is also doing double duty preparing for the girls basketball season while coaching wide receivers and defensive backs on the football team.
Finley was born in Las Vegas but moved to Santa Ynez during high school.
“I played football here during my sophomore and juniors years but then we moved and I played for West Covina my senior year,” said Finley. “After a year playing football at Mt. SAC, my wife and I moved back here.”
His wife, Veronica Gonzalez Finley, is a Santa Ynez native and together, the Finleys have four children – daughters Kiele and Kailani are both Santa Ynez High basketball players while Kassidy is in the sixth grade at the charter school and son Kaeson, at 3, is still at home.
“I was here when JoAnn Reck coached that great Santa Ynez girls basketball dynasty. I want to bring that back,” said Finley. “We need to have a high level of expectations to get there so I’m bring back a lot of JoAnn's girls – girls like (2002 graduate) Meghan Gnekow who went on to a great career at USC. I want to show the girls they can go places, use basketball to make a better life. I want to get us back to the level where were competed for and won league championships every year, made the CIF playoffs, made it to the semifinals (1999 and 2002). We’re trying to restore that aura.”
The Pirates kick off the season on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at the Gold Coast Tournament that’s played at San Marcos and Rio Mesa high schools.