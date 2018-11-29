For the second time this week, the Pirates (2-1) defeated the Nipomo Titans.
On Tuesday, Santa Ynez edged Nipomo 65-59 at Nipomo High.
On Thursday, the game was even closer in both teams’ first game at the Morro Bay Tournament.
The teams were tied 22-all at the half and Santa Ynez led 35-33 after three quarters.
But Nipomo took a 46-45 lead on a basket with 30-seconds left in the game.
“Then Nate Rogers got into the lane and put up a nifty left-handed layup in traffic to put us back in the lead at 47-46,” said head coach Ray Vazquez in a telephone interview after the game. “We kept them from scoring and Ryan Rennick was fouled. He made one of two free throws to put us up 48-46. Nipomo got off two shots in the last nine seconds but neither of them went in.”
Rogers led the Pirates with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
“Nate really stood out today,” said Vazquez. “He played really well, got us into the right tempo the whole game.”
Merek Mercado scored 10 points and Rennick added nine points to go with 11 rebounds.
Santa Ynez continues tournament play Friday with a 5:30 game against Bishop Amat at Morro Bay High School. Nipomo’s Friday opponent had not been determined at press time.