Garces Memorial won its opening game of the Morro Bay Tournament, rolling past Santa Maria.
The Saints got off to a hot start, hitting six of their 14 3-pointers in the first quarter to grab a 20-18 lead.
But Garces’ tall front line controlled the boards, making it difficult for the Saints to get second chance shots.
Rolando Pina, Santa Maria's 6-6 sophomore, led the Saints with 13 rebounds.
Thomas Segel had 15 points on five 3-point buckets, Genaro Morales had 11 points and five rebounds and Jon Garcilazo had nine points on three 3-pointers.
The Saints (1-2) will play new Ocean League foe Atascadero in a 4 p.m. second round game Friday.