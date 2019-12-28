Monache tops Righetti for The Bash wrestling title

The Righetti boys wrestling team won the 2019 CIF Central Section Division 2 championship. The Warriors have since been moved up to Division 1.

Saturday, a team from their old division overhauled them and won The Bash Tournament at Pioneer Valley High School.

The Division 2 Porterville Monache Marauders beat second-place Righetti 209.5-190.5 for the team championship.

The teams traded the lead for much of the two-day tournament.

“We’re getting better every weekend, and that’s all I can ask for,” said Righetti coach Andrew Domingues “Our guys competed hard.”

Each team had two individual champions. The Marauders’’ Edson Batres won at 127 pounds. Jose Flores won at 138.

Flores earned the Middle Weights Outstanding Wrestler (138-160) award.

Righetti’s Tyson Escobedo won at 121. Teammate Matt Rodriguez won at 146.

Escobedo led 3-0 in his championship match then held off a surge by Monache’s Wanderlei Whittington in the last 23 seconds to win 3-2.

“I just tried to stay in control, stay calm,” said Escobedo.