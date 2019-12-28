Monache tops Righetti for The Bash wrestling title

The Righetti boys wrestling team won the 2019 CIF Central Section Division 2 championship. The Warriors have since been moved up to Division 1.
Saturday, a team from their old division overhauled them and won The Bash Tournament at Pioneer Valley High School.
The Division 2 Porterville Monache Marauders beat second-place Righetti 209.5-190.5 for the team championship.
The teams traded the lead for much of the two-day tournament.
“We’re getting better every weekend, and that’s all I can ask for,” said Righetti coach Andrew Domingues “Our guys competed hard.”
Each team had two individual champions. The Marauders’’ Edson Batres won at 127 pounds. Jose Flores won at 138.
Flores earned the Middle Weights Outstanding Wrestler (138-160) award.
Righetti’s Tyson Escobedo won at 121. Teammate Matt Rodriguez won at 146.
Escobedo led 3-0 in his championship match then held off a surge by Monache’s Wanderlei Whittington in the last 23 seconds to win 3-2.
“I just tried to stay in control, stay calm,” said Escobedo.
Rodriguez had a top-12 finish at the state meet in 2019. He pronounced himself “way ahead,” of where he was at this time last season after winning by a 16-1 technical fall in his title match “I’ve got more experience now, and I’m ahead in the mental game,” Rodriguez said.
Two finals featured a battle between local wrestlers.
Nipomo’s Justin Burdick pinned Cabrillo’s Patrick Durham to win at 183 pounds. Mason Garcia of Arroyo Grande won a 7-4 decision over Nipomo’s Jesse Garza to win at 196.
That match was a particularly grueling one. Both wrestlers had to take multiple blood injury time.
Coalinga’s Wyatt Bedrosian was the Outstanding Lower Weights Wrestler. He notched a pin in the 132-pound title match. Nicholas Zavala of Tulare Mission Oak was the Outstanding Upper Weights Wrestler. He racked up a pin to win at 171 pounds.
Travone Houston of Hanford, the 286-pound champion, earned the Don Olson Award.
The award is in honor of the late Don Olson, Pioneer Valley wrestling coach and meet coordinator Kent Olson’s father. Like his son, Don Olson was a veteran wrestling coach.
Lower weights champions included Brandon Lazcano of Santa Barbara at 107 pounds, Alex Rodriguez of Visalia Redwood at 114, Escobedo at 121, Batres at 127, Bedrosian at 133, Jose Flores of Monache at 139 and Rodriguez at 146.
Upper weights champions included Juan Nuno of Hanford at 153 pounds, Xavier Reyes of Bakersfield Mira Monte at 161, Zavala at 171, Burdick at 183, Garcia at 196, Hayden Pulis of Hanford at 221 pounds and Houston at 286.
Hanford, with a good showing in finals, finished third in the team standings with 16O points. Madera Liberty was fourth with 144.5 and Pioneer Valley, with 142, rounded out the top five in the 33-team field.
Since taking over as Pioneer Valley wrestling coach, Kent Olson has hosted The Bash for three years after doing it for 20 when he was Lemoore’s coach.
“It’s gotten a little better every year,” he said.
“It’s good experience for our kids to host a meet like this. It’s tough when you have to do a lot of the work at the meet and wrestle too.”
Boys Basketball
VCA boys Christmas Tournament
Orcutt Academy 68, Shandon 45
Orcutt Academy’s Connor Adams scored 17 points to lead the Spartans past the Shandon Outlaws on the final days of the Valley Christian Academy boys Christmas Tournament.
Teammate Cesar Lopez was also in double figures, scoring 14.
Santa Maria Tournament
Morro Bay 53, Santa Ynez 21
In a battle of Pirates, Morro Bay topped Santa Ynez in the championship game at the Santa Maria High School Basketball Tournament.
Landon Lassahn scored 11 points for Santa Ynez.
Santa Ynez’s Tyler Rasmussen and Siggy Porter were named to the All-Tournament team.
Damian Lillard Classic
St. Joseph 51, SLAM Academy 33
OAKLAND — St. Joseph wrapped up a 3-1 trip to the Damian Lillard Classic at Oakland High School with a victory over SLAM Academy.
Girls Basketball
Arvin Tournament
Righetti 54, Marysville 28
ARVIN — The Righetti Warriors rolled past the Marysville Indians to wrap up third place at the Arvin Tournament.
Madisyn Cutliff led the Warriors offense with 16 points. Cutliff was named to the All-Tournament team.
Malia Cabigon scored 12 points and Paityn Persson 10 in Righetti’s win.
Santa Ynez 53, Garces Memorial 47
ARVIN — The Santa Ynez High girls topped Garces Memorial for the consolation championship at the annual Arvin Tournament.
Grace Padilla had a monster game, scoring 23 points and grabbing 23 rebounds. Padilla also had four steals and four assists and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Santa Ynez 51, Highland 42
ARVIN — On Friday, Padilla scored 17 points and pulled down 14 rebounds with five steals in Santa Ynez’s win over Highlands.
Malia Loos added nine points, Halle Maniscalco had eight and Katie Nguyen seven.
VCA girls Christmas Tournament
Santa Maria 58, La Verne Lutheran 19
Carlissa Solorio scored 16 points to go with 20 rebounds in Friday’s victory over La Verne Lutheran Friday at the Valley Christian Academy girls Christmas Tournament.
Iceis McNutt added 15 points, Lus Olea had 12 points and nine steals and Alma Fernandez had nine points on three 3-point shots.
Santa Maria dropped 10 3-pointers overall.