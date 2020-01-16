McIntyre, Jenkins lead Cabrillo to girls basketball victory over Santa Ynez

They hauled down 12 offensive rebounds in the fourth but couldn’t get any put-back shots to fall.

And they sank just three of eight free throws in the final frame.

“We missed way too many foul shots in the game. I think we made 9-of-25 in the game,” said Santa Ynez head coach Jason Finley. “We weren’t shooting well from the field anyway. We had our chances but we just didn’t make it happen.”

The Conqs made 6-of-8 fourth quarter foul shots, getting Santa Ynez’s Quincy Valle and Halle Maniscalco to foul out at the end of the game.

The game was tight throughout.

With several lead changes, Santa Ynez never had a lead bigger than three points.

Cabrillo was in the same boat, never leading by more than four points in the first half that ended with Cabrillo leading 22-20.

The Conqs began to pull away in the third quarter, getting their lead up to six points with 3:15 left in the quarter.

But the Pirates responded by going on a 6-0 run to close out the third with the teams tied at 29-all.

