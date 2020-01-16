McIntyre, Jenkins lead Cabrillo to girls basketball victory over Santa Ynez

It all came down to the fourth quarter.
That’s when the Cabrillo Conquistadores pulled away from the Santa Ynez Pirates for a 43-35 victory in a Channel League girls basketball game played Thursday night at Cabrillo High.
Morgan McIntyre led the Conquistadores with 17 points — 12 in the first half.
Jesse Jenkins added 16 — with seven coming in the crucial fourth quarter.
Malia Loos led Santa Ynez with 12 points.
Grace Padilla added 9 points and pulled down 17 rebounds with four assists and three steals.
The teams were tied at 29 heading into the final quarter.
Cabrillo had more left in the tank and pulled away from a tiring Santa Ynez squad, putting together a 14-6 quarter to even the Conqs’ league record at 2-2 (10-9 overall).
“We used a full-court, pressure defense for most of the game,” said Cabrillo head coach Travis Jenkins. “We made them run up and down the floor and by the time you get to the fourth quarter, they’re exhausted. It takes the legs right out of them and that’s a big factor in their shooting, especially free throw shooting. It took all our girls, especially the bench, to make this happen.”
The Pirates (8-13, 2-2) got off 20 shots in the fourth quarter, but made only one — a 3-pointer by Loos.
They hauled down 12 offensive rebounds in the fourth but couldn’t get any put-back shots to fall.
And they sank just three of eight free throws in the final frame.
“We missed way too many foul shots in the game. I think we made 9-of-25 in the game,” said Santa Ynez head coach Jason Finley. “We weren’t shooting well from the field anyway. We had our chances but we just didn’t make it happen.”
The Conqs made 6-of-8 fourth quarter foul shots, getting Santa Ynez’s Quincy Valle and Halle Maniscalco to foul out at the end of the game.
The game was tight throughout.
With several lead changes, Santa Ynez never had a lead bigger than three points.
Cabrillo was in the same boat, never leading by more than four points in the first half that ended with Cabrillo leading 22-20.
The Conqs began to pull away in the third quarter, getting their lead up to six points with 3:15 left in the quarter.
But the Pirates responded by going on a 6-0 run to close out the third with the teams tied at 29-all.
“Grace, as she always does, had a great game tonight. She tried to rally the girls and take over the game in the second half,” said Finley. “Quincy and Halle had great games. They were awesome on the boards. But we live and die by the three and those shots just weren’t falling tonight.”
“We knew what they were going to do. They are a scrappy team on offense and defense,” said Jenkins. “They take those long shots that lead to long rebounds and they came up with plenty of those. Early on, I think we were trying to play too fast and we made some poor decisions but the girls didn’t panic. There were times they could have folded up and said ‘we’re done’ but they answered every challenge thrown at them — especially down the stretch. I’m so proud of the way they responded to the pressure in the fourth quarter.”
“You have to give Cabrillo credit. Their girls came down with some big boards in the fourth quarter. This was a great matchup until the fourth quarter,” said Finley. “I’m proud of the girls. We’re still fighting. We’ll just have to get ready for the next one.”
The next one is Tuesday night when the Lompoc Braves visit Santa Ynez.
Cabrillo is also back to Channel League play Tuesday night at San Marcos.
Girls Soccer
Santa Ynez 4, San Marcos 0
The Pirates shut out the San Marcos Royals Thursday in a Channel League match at Santa Ynez High.
Neta Ofiaeli scored two goals to lead the Pirates.
Sarah Johnston and Amelia Villa each scored once.
Santa Ynez hosts Lompoc on Tuesday in their next Channel League game.
Boys Soccer
Santa Ynez 1, San Marcos 1
The Pirates boys soccer team traveled to San Marcos Thursday and came with a 1-1 tie in their Channel League match.
Ricky Romero scored the Pirates’ goal.
The Pirates visit Lompoc on Tuesday as Channel League action continues.
Girls Water Polo
Dos Pueblos 10, Santa Ynez 4
Taye Luke scored all four of the Pirates goals in a Channel League loss at San Marcos on Thursday.
In goal, Peyton Pratt had four saves and two steals.
Santa Ynez hosts Lompoc on Tuesday in their next Channel League game.
