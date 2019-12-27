Lompoc rolls past Sierra Pacific, Santa Ynez earns title shot at Santa Maria boys basketball tourney

The Lompoc Braves raced out to a big early lead and never eased up on the way to a 73-42 victory over Hanford’s Sierra Pacific Golden Bears Friday night at Righetti High School in the Santa Maria High School boys’ basketball tournament.
Dominic Ballesteros led the Braves with 20 points with Collin Oestereich adding 16.
Ryan Morgan scored nine points, Deville “Joker” Dickerson eight, Elijah Perkins seven and Elijah Kamery six for the Braves.
Sierra Pacific’s Xavier Davis scored nine points to lead the Golden Bears.
“The boys did a good job of bouncing back from our (57-41) loss to Morro Bay this morning,” said Lompoc head coach Paul Terrones. “Our zone defense was pretty active. It worked out well for us. We had a lot more energy than out first two games.”
“Turnovers hurt us (Sierra Pacific turned the ball over 29 times),” said Sierra Pacific head coach Ken Vossler. “Turnovers are always a momentum killer. And we’re a bit undersized so they had the advantage on the boards.”
Lompoc lost its tournament opener Thursday to Madera.
Ballesteros put the Braves on top 2-0 with a bucket off a fast break that came off a rebound of a Golden Bears miss.
Sierra Pacific’s Jacob Phui came right down and nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Golden Bears a 3-2 lead.
Then the Braves turned up the heat, with a Ballesteros 3-pointer igniting a 13-0 run and finishing off the first quarter with a 19-3 run for a 21-6 lead.
The Braves scored 15 second quarter points while holding the Golden Bears to five and led 36-11 at the break.
Trailing 46-12 midway through the third quarter, Sierra Pacific went on its own run, outscoring Lompoc 9-0 but the Braves quickly regained the momentum and closed out the quarter leading 61-29.
Lompoc then reeled off the next six points, capped off with an Oestereich dunk that brought the crowd to life and the Braves cruised home with the victory.
“I’m proud of the way my boys battled to the end,” said Vossler. “Out here on the coast, they play a different style of basketball than we’re used to. Everything is kind of dribble-drive. It was good to play against a team like Lompoc with a different style.”
“Our big guys played big,” said Terrones. “They controlled the boards and when they control the boards, we can score some easy baskets. That worked well for us tonight.”
Due to on-going construction at Santa Maria High, the first two rounds were played at Righetti.
Saturday’s championship and consolation games will all be played at Santa Maria High’s Wilson Gym.
Santa Ynez 67, Taft 40
The Santa Ynez Pirates made it three straight wins at the Santa Maria Tournament.
After defeating the Taft Wildcats Friday night, the Pirates played themselves into the championship game where they’ll face Morro Bay in a re-match of their tournament opener.
Four Pirates players scored in double figures.
Siggy Porter led the way with 14 points, Tyler Rasmussen added 12, Scotty Bunch 11 and Nate Rogers 10.
“Because of vacations, we only had nine players tonight and everyone played and everyone scored,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez.
The Pirates raced out to a 12-0 lead, kept the defensive pressure on and were never seriously challenged.
“In the third quarter, we outscored them 25-12,” said Vazquez. “That was big for us – no third quarter lapse. You can see this team growing in confidence. They’re excited to play Morro Bay for the title.”
The title game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
In other games; Madera defeated Sierra Pacific 61-48, Santa Ynez topped Lindsay 47-44, Taft beat Santa Maria 82-80 after Santa Maria lost its starting center Rolando Pina to an injury, Morro Bay beat Madera 55-50 and Lindsay closed out Day 2 with a 77-70 win over host Santa Maria.
Saturday’s Schedule
— Santa Maria vs. Sierra Pacific, 10 a.m.
— Taft vs. Lompoc, 11:30 a.m.
— Lindsay vs. Madera, 1 p.m.
— Santa Ynez vs. Morro Bay, championship game, 2:30 p.m.
— Taft vs. Lindsay, make-up game, 3:45 p.m.