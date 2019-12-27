Lompoc rolls past Sierra Pacific, Santa Ynez earns title shot at Santa Maria boys basketball tourney

Then the Braves turned up the heat, with a Ballesteros 3-pointer igniting a 13-0 run and finishing off the first quarter with a 19-3 run for a 21-6 lead.

The Braves scored 15 second quarter points while holding the Golden Bears to five and led 36-11 at the break.

Trailing 46-12 midway through the third quarter, Sierra Pacific went on its own run, outscoring Lompoc 9-0 but the Braves quickly regained the momentum and closed out the quarter leading 61-29.

Lompoc then reeled off the next six points, capped off with an Oestereich dunk that brought the crowd to life and the Braves cruised home with the victory.

“I’m proud of the way my boys battled to the end,” said Vossler. “Out here on the coast, they play a different style of basketball than we’re used to. Everything is kind of dribble-drive. It was good to play against a team like Lompoc with a different style.”

“Our big guys played big,” said Terrones. “They controlled the boards and when they control the boards, we can score some easy baskets. That worked well for us tonight.”

Due to on-going construction at Santa Maria High, the first two rounds were played at Righetti.