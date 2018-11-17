In the last seven years, the Lompoc High girls basketball team has either been in the mix for a playoff berth or a Los Padres League title – all during a time head coach Claudia Terrones served as the activities director on campus.
Terrones is once again energizing this year’s team. But the head coach is now balancing coaching and serving as the school’s athletic director this sports season.
It’s quite the load; overseeing all of the LHS sports and running the show as the leader of the Braves girls basketball operations, she says. But, she already passed one test.
“What I noticed is that the fall season is pretty demanding. But I survived,” Terrones said smiling. “I was able to make it through. The biggest key to being A.D is being organized – and I think I have that.”
Furthermore, Terrones believes her last job on the campus was harder compared to being athletic director.
“Being activities director was time consuming. I did a lot of stuff before school and after school, plus at night. I think it was a little more demanding. I was dealing with kids, assemblies, school dances, things like that,” Terrones said. “But with athletics, you’re only dealing with a certain amount of kids, coaches and adults. In that perspective, there are not a whole lot of big plans like, I can plan over a course of two months (through athletics) but with activities it was a whole year in advance. I love both jobs, but I really enjoy being athletic director.”
Terrones is still approaching this season with the same enthusiasm and optimism just like any other season.
“I think the organization (skill) has helped me. I think I can be able to do both. I don’t see it as a real issue,” Terrones said, who cites Santa Ynez athletic director Cris Avery and Santa Maria A.D Brian Wallace as two people she’s leaned on in her transition to her new role. She adds former LHS A.D Don Cross has equally been helpful.
And unlike the last two seasons, Terrones has more experience on the roster for this winter run.
Gone is Danielle Morgan, who tallied more than 1,000 points in her four-year varsity career. She was the girls basketball team’s lone senior and is now suiting up for Hancock College.
This time around, Terrones has as many as six returners who gained varsity experience during the Braves’ playoff run. Yet, Terrones views this team as both experienced and youthful.
“It is more experienced,” Terrones said. “But we’re still young. We only have two seniors on the team and have a few juniors, sophomores and I have three freshmen who have made the team. We’re still young in a sense. But I’m really excited.”
One of those seasoned veterans under Terrones is Bella Robles, who will soon begin her fourth go round with the Braves varsity team. Robles is expected to shoulder the inside duties for LHS and add the senior leadership element.
“I know what I have to do and if someone (on the team) is like ‘What do I do here?’ I tell them and show them what they have to do next time,” Robles said.
Outside of the deeper senior class, LHS has two non-seniors Terrones knows she can rely on.
Junior Kayla Taylor returns to help solidify the front court. Also back is sophomore Mya Mendoza – who emerged as the top fast break leader for Terrones’ transition attack.
“I think we’re going to have a really good year. I think that we need to work on playing together and being able to communicate,” Mendoza said. “Losing our senior Danielle will be hard to come back from, but I think we’ll do pretty good knowing we have six returners.”
Lompoc will aim to rely on its experience as it not only navigates through the Bryan Ayer Classic Tournament and the San Luis Obispo Tournament as part of the non-league slate, but the Braves are joining Cabrillo and Santa Ynez in the newly reformed Channel League.
Gone will be rivalry games against the likes of Santa Maria and Orcutt Academy. Now, LHS will start new league rivalries with Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara as well as keep the current rivalries they have with the Pirates and Conquistadores.
“The Santa Barbara schools are very strong. They have a lot of numbers,” Terrones said. “The competition is there.”
Terrones concludes that joining a new league could benefit the Braves down the road, in terms of pursuing another playoff berth.
“The Channel League provides competition that you would see in the Southern Section for CIF,” Terrones said. “It kind of gives us a quicker look at what CIF will look like by playing against Santa Barbara, San Marcos and D.P.”
The Braves will begin their season on Nov. 19 when they travel to Arroyo Grande.