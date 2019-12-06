{{featured_button_text}}
The Santa Ynez Pirates' Warren Zhang (24) splits the Orcutt Academy defense to score on a driving layup during the Pirates' 44-19 victory over Orcutt Academy at Santa Ynez High last month. On Friday, the Spartans avenged this loss with a 67-64 win over Santa Ynez.

 Elliott Stern, Staff

The Orcutt Academy boys basketball team improved to 3-2 on the season with a 67-64 win over Santa Ynez at the Holiday Invitational Tournament at Morro Bay High School Friday night.

Elijah Stephenson scored 25 points while Camden Smith and Aidan Carroll scored 11 points apiece as the Spartans got their third win of the season.

"It was a good game. The boys played really well," said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez.

Nate Rogers led the Pirates with 35 points.

Santa Ynez plays Paso Robles Saturday morning and will later play a second game against an opponent yet to be determined.

Orcutt Academy faces Garces Memorial on Saturday.

The Spartans' win over the Pirates avenges an earlier 44-19 loss Orcutt Academy suffered on Nov. 20. Stephenson was held scoreless in that game.

Arroyo Grande 72, Garces 56

The Eagles moved to 4-2 on the season with a win at the HIT in Morro Bay. Memorial fell to 1-1.

Gage Gomez scored 28 points as he went 6-for-16 from 3-point range. Gomez also had six assists, five rebounds and two steals playing all 32 minutes.

Robert Hutchens had 20 points and hit four 3-pointers. He also grabbed four rebounds, swiped four steals, dished out two assists and had a block.

Connor Angle chipped in 10 points with five steals, four assists and two rebounds.

JJ Uphold led the Rams with 18 points.

The Eagles went 13-for-32 from the 3-point line.

The Eagles play Morro Bay at 10:30 a.m. Saturday before taking on the Escondido Cougars at 5 p.m. Both games will be played in the Morro Bay High School New Gym.

St. Joseph 87, Bakersfield Independence 62

St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz scored a team-high 22 points while Steven Vasquez added 16 and Jincho Rivera chipped in 15. Sam Bazunga scored 14 and Tim Noe added 12.

The Knights are 2-0 on the season after winning at their Hoops on the Coast Tournament, which resumes Saturday morning at St. Joseph High. The Knights play Visalia Mt. Whitney at 2 p.m.

Girls basketball

Righetti 55, Bakersfield Liberty 50

Malia Cabigon put in 16 points, Madisyn Cutliff scored 14 and Paityn Persson had 10 as the Warriors moved to 3-0 with their second Friday tournament win at the SLO High Tournament at Nipomo High.

Nipomo 63, St. Joseph 23

Makennah Simonson scored 18 points and the Titans (9-0) rolled to a tournament win over the Knights (1-4) at Nipomo.

Leah Miller and Grace Gutierrez tossed in 11 points each for the Titans. Natalie Reynoso led the Knights with nine points.

