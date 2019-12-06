The Orcutt Academy boys basketball team improved to 3-2 on the season with a 67-64 win over Santa Ynez at the Holiday Invitational Tournament at Morro Bay High School Friday night.
Elijah Stephenson scored 25 points while Camden Smith and Aidan Carroll scored 11 points apiece as the Spartans got their third win of the season.
"It was a good game. The boys played really well," said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez.
Nate Rogers led the Pirates with 35 points.
Orcutt Academy tangled with Santa Ynez in a girls basketball game at the Bryan Ayer Classic in Lompoc on Friday.
Santa Ynez plays Paso Robles Saturday morning and will later play a second game against an opponent yet to be determined.
Orcutt Academy faces Garces Memorial on Saturday.
The Spartans' win over the Pirates avenges an earlier 44-19 loss Orcutt Academy suffered on Nov. 20. Stephenson was held scoreless in that game.
Arroyo Grande 72, Garces 56
The Eagles moved to 4-2 on the season with a win at the HIT in Morro Bay. Memorial fell to 1-1.
Gage Gomez scored 28 points as he went 6-for-16 from 3-point range. Gomez also had six assists, five rebounds and two steals playing all 32 minutes.
Robert Hutchens had 20 points and hit four 3-pointers. He also grabbed four rebounds, swiped four steals, dished out two assists and had a block.
Connor Angle chipped in 10 points with five steals, four assists and two rebounds.
JJ Uphold led the Rams with 18 points.
The Eagles went 13-for-32 from the 3-point line.
The Eagles play Morro Bay at 10:30 a.m. Saturday before taking on the Escondido Cougars at 5 p.m. Both games will be played in the Morro Bay High School New Gym.
St. Joseph 87, Bakersfield Independence 62
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz scored a team-high 22 points while Steven Vasquez added 16 and Jincho Rivera chipped in 15. Sam Bazunga scored 14 and Tim Noe added 12.
The Knights are 2-0 on the season after winning at their Hoops on the Coast Tournament, which resumes Saturday morning at St. Joseph High. The Knights play Visalia Mt. Whitney at 2 p.m.
Righetti 55, Bakersfield Liberty 50
Malia Cabigon put in 16 points, Madisyn Cutliff scored 14 and Paityn Persson had 10 as the Warriors moved to 3-0 with their second Friday tournament win at the SLO High Tournament at Nipomo High.
Makennah Simonson scored 18 points and the Titans (9-0) rolled to a tournament win over the Knights (1-4) at Nipomo.
Leah Miller and Grace Gutierrez tossed in 11 points each for the Titans. Natalie Reynoso led the Knights with nine points.
Central Coast Venom Baseball seeks board members
Central Coast Venom (CCV) Baseball is seeking new board members for its 2020 season. Contact Jason Ramirez at 805-598-8204 for details.
120619 SY OA girls bb 02.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon converts a steal against Santa Ynez' Malia Loos during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 01.jpg
Santa Ynez' Kaiya Whitesides and Orcutt Academy's Erynn Padhal try to control a rebound during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 03.jpg
Santa Ynez' Kattie Nguyen looks for an opening as Orcutt Academy's Vanessa Salazar (4), Mariah Lopez and Devyn Kendrick defend during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 04.jpg
Santa Ynez' Grace Padilla gets a loose ball from Orcutt Academy's Izzy Wasserman during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 05.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Izzy Wasserman shoots against Santa Ynez' Quincy Valle during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 06.jpg
Santa Ynez' Kaiya Whitesides gets a rebound but falls as Orcutt Academy defends during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 07.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Devyn Kendrick shoots against Santa Ynez during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 08.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Erynn Padhal and Santa Ynez' Quincy Valle block out during a free throw at the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 09.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon passes to Erynn Padhal against Santa Ynez during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 10.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Mariah Lopez gets a rebound from Santa Ynez' Quincy Valle and Kattie Nguyen during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 11.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon picks up a loose ball from Santa Ynez' Kaiya Whitesides and Malia Loos during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 12.jpg
Santa Ynez' Molli Kadlec (12) shoots against Orcutt Academy's Mariah Lopez during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 13.jpg
Santa Ynez' Grace Padilla looks for a shot between Orcutt Academy's Baylee Pinko, Izzy Wasserman and Erynn Padhal during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 14.jpg
Orcutt Academy's Izzy Wasserman watches as Santa Ynez' Emily Cunningham gets a rebound during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 15.jpg
Santa Ynez' Grace Padilla drives as Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon defends during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 16.jpg
Santa Ynez' Michcaela Baker passes away from the press by Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 17.jpg
Orcutt Academy's coach talks to her team during the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
120619 SY OA girls bb 18.jpg
Santa Ynez coach Jason Finley leads his team on the court during a timeout at the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc High School on Friday.
Len Wood Staff
