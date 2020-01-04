Late foul shots seal 61-57 win for Righetti girls over Pioneer Valley

Righetti’s overall marksmanship on foul shots was an unimpressive 13-for-20.
The Warriors made all of their last six, however, and that was enough for them to squeeze out a 61-57 over determined Pioneer Valley in this crosstown rivalry Mountain League game between these two girls basketball teams Saturday night at Pioneer Valley High School.
Natalie Garcia sank two free throws with 36.5 seconds left then Abigail Salazar made four during the last 15.8 seconds to salt away the win for Righetti.
The Warriors moved to 14-3, 3-0. The Panthers are 10-7, 1-2.
“The free throw shooting has gone OK,” for her, Garcia said, and she delivered when it counted most.
Fans made a lot of noise before Salazar took her foul shots down the stretch. “I just tried to block out the noise and aim for the back rim,” Salazar said.
The strategy worked, though Salazar bounced in her last try off the FRONT rim.
“It was just putting the (foul shooting) repetition in practice to work,” down the stretch in the game when it counted most, said Salazar.
Salazar buried two foul shots with 15.8 seconds left to put the Warriors ahead 59-54.
Kiana San Juan made a long 3 to make it 59-57 and keep the Panthers’ hopes alive with 8.4 seconds remaining, but Salazar delivered after being fouled with 5.1 seconds left.
The Warriors flourished on their foul shots down the stretch. The Panthers struggled.
“They made all of their last six. We made three of our last seven,” said Pioneer Valley coach Michael Bloodworth. “That was the game right there.
“I’m very proud of the girls for the way they fought, but you can’t miss that many free throws and win a big basketball game like that.”
Malia Cabigon led balanced Righetti scoring with 13 points. Mishila Garcia scored 11, and Salazar and Alex Paquet had 10 each.
Pioneer Valley senior guard Mercedes Arredondo played for Righetti for three years. She nearly sank her former team. Arredondo scored a game high 19 points.
Ravynn Anielski had 13 points, all in the first half. Anielski made four 3-pointers then.
She fouled out at the 4:39 mark of the fourth quarter.
“She was in foul trouble most of the game,” said Bloodworth. “It’s tough to play when you’re in foul trouble, tough to find a rhythm.”
Righetti led 51-45 when Anielski fouled out. The Panthers did a good job of marking Righetti’s shooters after she did, but the Warriors made enough late free throws to win.
Righetti’s shooting was awful in the first half, and the Panthers led almost all of it. Pioneer Valley led 28-21 at the break, and the Warriors were only that close because they scored the last five points of the half.
The Warriors made some 3-point shots in the second half that they missed in the first half and, “We were able to go to our bigs a little more,” said fifth-year Righetti coach Desiree Hitch. She earned her 100th coaching win at Righetti Friday night.
Though the Warriors got some things to work in the second half, “The shots weren’t falling,” said Hitch.
“It was tough night for all of us,” Salazar said.
Bloodworth applauded the effort of both teams. “That was two teams fighting for a win,” he said.
Righetti will host Arroyo Grande at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a league game.
At the same time, Pioneer Valley will be at San Luis Obispo.
Boys basketball
Vegas Tournament
Knights win tourney title
LAS VEGAS – the St. Joseph Knights won the championship of the Las Vegas Tournament Saturday night with a 60-59 victory over Army Navy Hoops.
The Knights Jincho Rivera won the game from the foul line, sinking two free throws with .2 seconds remaining in the game.
St. Joseph’s Anyel Ortiz led the Knights with 23 points and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Steven Vas added 13 points to help St. Joseph improve to 13-3 on the season.
Vegas Tournament (semifinals)
LAS VEGAS – St. Joseph advanced to the finals of the Vegas Tournament by beating Meadows 87-55 on Friday night.
Angel Ortiz dropped in 25 points and led four Knights in double figures. Jincho Rivera put in 20, Andres Roman scored 12 and Sam Bazunga added 10 points for St. Joseph.
Boys wrestling
Dinuba Invitational
DINUBA – Nipomo senior Jesse Garza racked up two pins in a 4-0 tournament run and earned the 197-pound title at this tourney.
Nipomo finished 17th out of 49 teams.
Besides Garza, two other Titans placed in the top six. Justin Burdick finished third at 184 pounds. Francisco Alcantar wound up sixth at 108.
