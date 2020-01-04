Late foul shots seal 61-57 win for Righetti girls over Pioneer Valley

The Warriors flourished on their foul shots down the stretch. The Panthers struggled.

“They made all of their last six. We made three of our last seven,” said Pioneer Valley coach Michael Bloodworth. “That was the game right there.

“I’m very proud of the girls for the way they fought, but you can’t miss that many free throws and win a big basketball game like that.”

Malia Cabigon led balanced Righetti scoring with 13 points. Mishila Garcia scored 11, and Salazar and Alex Paquet had 10 each.

Pioneer Valley senior guard Mercedes Arredondo played for Righetti for three years. She nearly sank her former team. Arredondo scored a game high 19 points.

Ravynn Anielski had 13 points, all in the first half. Anielski made four 3-pointers then.

She fouled out at the 4:39 mark of the fourth quarter.

“She was in foul trouble most of the game,” said Bloodworth. “It’s tough to play when you’re in foul trouble, tough to find a rhythm.”

Righetti led 51-45 when Anielski fouled out. The Panthers did a good job of marking Righetti’s shooters after she did, but the Warriors made enough late free throws to win.