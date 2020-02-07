Hoops: Pioneer Valley pulls away from Santa Maria in overtime, scoring a pivotal win on senior night

“We have to finish at least .500 in league,” for consideration for a playoff bid, said Rivera.

After the Saints’ Jon Garcilazo hit a 3 to tie it at 55 in regulation and force overtime, the Panthers gave themselves a lift by scoring on their first four possessions in the extra period.

A technical foul on the Santa Maria bench in the third quarter of regulation also lifted the Panthers. Pioneer Valley, awarded two shots and possession, got only one made Isaiah Guerrero free throw out of the technical, but it was enough to help force overtime.

Trevino (22 points for Pioneer Valley) and Rolando Pina (17 for Santa Maria) kept scoring inside, and that kept both teams in it.

The Saints made eight 3’s on the night, a rather average night for them in that department. They made just two the first half of regulation.

The Panthers didn’t make any 3’s. They didn’t shoot any either.

The Panthers made 24 of their 34 free throws to the Saints’ 11 of 22. Cabeliza, Guerrero (seven for eight on free throws) and Morin all finished with 11 points for the Panthers.

Garcilazo had 14 points for Santa Maria. Daisean Leekins had 12.